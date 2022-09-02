When Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Pooh Bear's first foray into slasher films – was first announced earlier in 2022, there were mixed reactions about the children’s classic being subverted into horror.

A co-production between Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Blood and Honey follows Piglet and Pooh as they set out for revenge after being abandoned by their friend, Christopher Robin.

And, as seen in the first trailer, the movie is even twisted than expected. The footage shows Pooh and Piglet on a rampage through the forest, kidnapping a bikini-clad woman from a hot tub, beheading a holiday-goer, smearing blood on the windows and... gorging themselves on honey.

Watch the trailer below, but be warned, it's not suitable for younger viewers.

Craig David Dowsett (Plague Pits) will be lurking behind the mask of Winnie the Pooh, while Chris Cordell (I Killed Soloman Reid) will take on the Piglet role, and Nikolai Leon (Exit, Demonic Christmas Tree) will portray the role of Christopher Robin.

In case it wasn't clear from the trailer, Dowsett recently warned viewers that Blood and Honey is “not for the faint-hearted”.

Talking to UNILAD, Dowsett spoke about bagging the role. “When I first read the script I knew this was going to be special!” he said.

"Viewers can expect a serious storyline with lots of violence and gore, not for the faint-hearted."

Dowsett also went on to tease a follow-up to the movie, adding: "The director had already spoken of his desire to run a sequel so only time will tell with that, but yes I would definitely be interested in being a part of it once again."

But when can we expect Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to land and how can it be watched? Read on for all the latest streaming information.

Can you watch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey in the UK?

However, all we know for certain at the moment is that a streaming release is coming "soon", exactly when, and onto which platform, remains unknown.

We'll keep this page updated with new information as soon as we have it.

Waterfield expressed his desire to speed up post production processes when filming wrapped back in May 2022.

"Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post production as fast as we can," he told Variety. "But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority."

Who stars in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey?

Nikolai Leon (Exit, Demonic Christmas Tree) will star in the role Christopher Robin.

Meanwhile, Craig David Dowsett (Plague Pits) will be hiding behind the mask of Winnie the Pooh, and Chris Cordell (I Killed Soloman Reid) will be taking on the Piglet role.

Check out the main list of stars below:

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie the Pooh

Chris Chris Cordell as Piglet

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Maria Taylor as Maria

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

May Kelly as Tina

Natasha Tosini as Lara

