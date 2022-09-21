This feel good film stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two singletons wanting to escape their heartbreak over the Christmas period. They come across each other on a home swap website, and decide to travel across the pond: Kate Winslet swapping the English countryside for sunny California, and Cameron Diaz doing the opposite. (We know who we think got the better end of the deal!).

When you think of Christmas classics to watch during winter, which films come to mind? For us, it’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, Love Actually, Elf, and of course, The Holiday.

As all great Christmas films go, romance is on the cards for the two women. They both meet, and fall in love with, two eligible bachelors in their home swap city.

For fans of The Holiday, there’s a new way to enjoy this Christmas classic. The film will be presented live in concert this winter in both London and Glasgow, with its entire musical score being performed by an orchestra.

The film’s musical score comes from award-winning German film score composer, Hans Zimmer, who’s famous for other movie scores such as The Lion King, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight. So you can be sure to expect a brilliant performance.

Originally scheduled for one night only in London, The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra has added a second evening in Glasgow. Here’s how you can get tickets.

If you're a fan of all things Christmassy, here's how to get Elf the Musical tickets and how to get Love Actually Live in Concert tickets.

Buy The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra London tickets from £64.20 at Ticketmaster

Buy The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra Glasgow tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra?

The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra will take place in London and in Glasgow for one night only in each.

When do The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra tickets go on sale?

With The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra taking place just a few weeks before Christmas, we can’t think of a better way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Tickets for the London date are on sale right now, and the presale for the Glasgow date started today (Wednesday 21st September) at 10am.

General on sale for the Glasgow performance begins tomorrow (Thursday 22nd September) at 10am.

Buy The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra London tickets from £64.20 at Ticketmaster

Buy The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra Glasgow tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more exciting things to do in London over the festive period, check out the best West End shows and London experience gifts to buy friends and family.