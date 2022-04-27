It might feel a little early to be thinking about Christmas shows, but in previous years, Elf the Musical tickets have sold out fast. With seats in such high demand, it will pay to plan ahead and get your tickets booked ASAP.

Elf the Musical is returning to London's West End in time for Christmas 2022. A huge run of shows starting in November will see this family-favourite comedy musical wow UK audiences.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, Elf first hit theatres in the USA in 2010 before making its way to the UK in 2015 after several successful US runs.

The original film stars Will Ferrell as 'Buddy' — a human who is raised by Santa's elves. It's a classic Ferrell comedy and a modern Christmas staple.

Buy Elf the Musical tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster

Where on London's West End will Elf the Musical be for 2022?

Will Ferrell in Elf (2003) Rex

Elf the Musical will be taking place at London's Dominion Theatre in the West End.

There will be seven performances a week; Monday through to Friday, with two shows on Saturday (a matinee and evening performance).

Elf the Musical returns on Monday 14th November and will run through until 7th January 2023.

Buy Elf the Musical tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster

When do tickets go on sale for Elf the Musical in London?

Tickets are available right now via Ticketmaster.

November and Christmas are a long way off, but with this being a limited run, we suggest buying sooner rather than later to avoid being disappointed.

Buy Elf the Musical tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster

How much do tickets for Elf the Musical cost?

Tickets for the midweek performances start at £24, with the cheapest weekend performances costing slightly more — at £30.

Depending on where you want to sit and the experience you want at the Dominion Theatre, ticket prices vary. The most expensive 'Circle Premier Level 1' tickets cost £209.95.

Buy Elf the Musical tickets from £24 at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you've grabbed your tickets and now want to get in the mood with the original film, take a look at our RadioTimes.com Elf review. Or, for a better telly to watch all your festive favourites, why not check out our best smart TV to buy guide.