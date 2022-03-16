You can now watch the 2003 rom-com accompanied by a live orchestra. A full orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s score while you watch Hugh Grant’s PM find love and the heartbreak that is Alan Rickman and Dame Emma Thompson's Christmas morning.

Yes, we know it's only March and you're probably not thinking about your 2022 Christmas plans just yet. But, Love Actually Live in Concert has just announced it'll be coming back to do another UK tour – just in time for Christmas.

Tickets for Love Actually Live in Concert will go live at 10am on Friday 18th March. In previous years, the UK shows have sold out fast so we suggest acting fast if this takes your fancy.

Buy Love Actually Live in Concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Love Actually Live in Concert: When are the UK tour dates?

There are 14 UK dates in total and the first UK show will take place on 28th November in Liverpool. The show will then travel around the UK before ending in Manchester on 14th December.

The full UK dates and venues are:

Buy Love Actually Live in Concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Love Actually Live in Concert tickets go on sale?

The general sale for tickets to Love Actually Live in Concert goes live on this Friday, 18th March, at 10am at Ticketmaster.

However, there is currently a Ticketmaster presale taking place so tickets will be limited. We suggest acting fast to avoid being disappointed.

Want to rewatch the film before November? Love Actually is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Buy Love Actually Live in Concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking for something to watch tonight? Head over to the TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.