Love Actually Live in Concert announces 2022 UK tour – here's how to get tickets
Find out how to get tickets as Love Actually Live in Concert announces UK tour just in time for the 2022 Christmas period.
Yes, we know it's only March and you're probably not thinking about your 2022 Christmas plans just yet. But, Love Actually Live in Concert has just announced it'll be coming back to do another UK tour – just in time for Christmas.
You can now watch the 2003 rom-com accompanied by a live orchestra. A full orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s score while you watch Hugh Grant’s PM find love and the heartbreak that is Alan Rickman and Dame Emma Thompson's Christmas morning.
Tickets for Love Actually Live in Concert will go live at 10am on Friday 18th March. In previous years, the UK shows have sold out fast so we suggest acting fast if this takes your fancy.
Buy Love Actually Live in Concert tickets at Ticketmaster
Love Actually Live in Concert: When are the UK tour dates?
There are 14 UK dates in total and the first UK show will take place on 28th November in Liverpool. The show will then travel around the UK before ending in Manchester on 14th December.
The full UK dates and venues are:
- Monday 28th November | Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- Tuesday 29th November | Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea
- Thursday 1st December | St David's Hall, Cardiff
- Friday 2nd December | Bath Forum, Bath
- Sunday 4th December | Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- Tuesday 6th December | City Hall Ovall Hall, Sheffield
- Wednesday 7th December | Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- Thursday 8th December | York Barbican, York
- Saturday 10th December, 3pm | Eventim Apollo, London
- Saturday 10th December, 7:30pm | Eventim Apollo, London
- Sunday 11th December | Bonus Arena, Hull
- Monday 12th December | Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- Tuesday 13th December | Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- Wednesday 14th December | Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
When do Love Actually Live in Concert tickets go on sale?
The general sale for tickets to Love Actually Live in Concert goes live on this Friday, 18th March, at 10am at Ticketmaster.
However, there is currently a Ticketmaster presale taking place so tickets will be limited. We suggest acting fast to avoid being disappointed.
Want to rewatch the film before November? Love Actually is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
