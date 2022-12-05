From the team who brought you the best West End shows , best London experience gifts , and top London walking tours , we know a thing or two about what goes on in the capital city, ie which events are worth your time and which aren’t. We’re also here to help relieve the pressure of having to choose how to ring in 2023.

Can you believe there once was a time where we’d choose to spend New Year’s Eve inside with a takeaway and a movie? COVID has since banished any desire we have to turn away plans for a quiet night in; we’re taking plans by the horns (as it were), and New Year’s Eve is no exception.

It can be overwhelming to decide what to do for New Year’s Eve as there’s always so much pressure to do something fun. But if it’s fun you’re after, then it’s fun you’ll get in London.

The capital city is buzzing all year round, and this only magnifies around the New Year. There’s plenty of things you can do which are synonymous with London at Christmas, like watching fireworks light up the skyline and toasting the New Year on the Thames.

There’s also more special one-off events on offer, like a boat cruise, a Moulin Rouge party at the Ned, an ABBA New Year’s Eve experience, and so much more. So, without further ado... 3, 2, 1, happy New Year event ideas!

Best New Year’s Eve events in London at a glance:

Best London New Year’s Eve events 2022

New Year’s Eve Party Boat Cruise

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a five hour boat cruise on the Thames? In this New Year’s Eve party, you’ll get a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival, as well as unlimited beer, wine, Prosecco and soft drinks. There’s a buffet with both vegetarian and vegan options available, so there’s something for everyone.

You’ll depart from Bankside Pier in London at 8pm and party into 2023 before returning at 1am.

Buy New Year’s Eve Party Boat Cruise tickets for £180 at Fever

Camden Rocks New Year’s Eve Bonanza

This annual, sell-out New Year’s Eve party is in the heart of Camden Town at The Underworld. Dance to the very best indie and rock tunes from across the decades, including bands like Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and many more.

Buy Camden Rocks New Year’s Eve Bonanza tickets for £23.60 at See Tickets

New Year’s Eve: Vivaldi on the Strand

With performances at 5pm, 7pm and 8:45pm, this New Year’s Eve event is for if you want to do something lowkey this year, or maybe do something lowkey before you go all out when the clock strikes midnight.

The Piccadilly Sinfonietta will be performing excerpts from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons at St Mary Le Strand, which will be illuminated by candlelight.

Buy New Year’s Eve: Vivaldi on the Strand tickets from £25 at Fever

West End show

Why not spend your New Year’s Eve at a theatre show this year? If you choose an evening performance, you can make a whole night of it by going for food before the show and for drinks after the curtains are pulled.

Plenty of West End shows are live during the Christmas period, including Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, Wicked, and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Buy Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons tickets from £20 at ATG tickets

Buy Wicked tickets from £20 at Ticketmaster

Buy Pretty Woman: The Musical tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

New Year's Eve Comedy in Clapham

Laugh your way into 2023 with Comedy in Clapham where the club Infernos will be transformed into a comedy bar for one night only. Choose between three options: a seat at the comedy event, a seat and access to the after party, or a VIP table with a bottle of Prosecco between every two people and tickets to the after party.

Now, for the most important bit, the line-up is: Jason Patterson, Mary Bourke, Sean Meo and Pete Gionis.

Buy New Year's Eve Comedy in Clapham tickets from £25 at Fever

Glide at Battersea Power Station

Fancy celebrating the end of 2022 as you glide your way across an ice rink? Of course you do!

The brand new refurbishment of Battersea Power Station has brought with it plenty of food and drinks places, as well as three interconnecting ice rinks with views of the Thames. For Christmas and the New Year, the rinks will be adorned with twinkling lights and a 30ft Christmas tree.

Buy Glide at Battersea Power Station tickets from £12.10 at Ticketmaster

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball at The Dorchester

This next party is a truly special way to celebrate the start of 2023. Start your evening at this five star hotel in the heart of London with champagne and a canapé reception, then move into The Ballroom where you’ll enjoy a sit down dinner, then a dance. There’s an unlimited bar, and you can dance the night away for up to eight fabulous hours.

Buy New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball at The Dorchester tickets from £495 at Fever

ABBA New Year’s Eve Experience

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! the ABBA New Year’s Eve party tickets. Become a Dancing Queen for the evening at Blame Gloria in Covent Garden. You’ll enjoy feel-good ‘70s and ‘80s music from DJs, as well as West End performers singing top ABBA tracks.

Buy ABBA New Year’s Eve Experience tickets for £30 at Fever

Moulin Rouge New Year’s Eve Party at The Ned

Like the masquerade ball at The Dorchester, this Moulin Rouge-themed party at The Ned is a unique way to spend New Year’s Eve, and potentially a once in a lifetime experience.

Get transported back to 1890s Paris and take in live entertainment, like can-can dancers, bands and DJs from aerial displays, and enjoy ever-flowing food and cocktails.

Buy Moulin Rouge New Year’s Eve Party at The Ned for £325 at See Tickets

Ritual NYE Rooftop Fireworks Party

Enjoy a Ritual house and techno event at the Haugen Rooftop & Club in East London. You’ll be treated to stunning views of the capital city, and you’re guaranteed to see the fireworks across the skyline. This is a great event to choose if there's a big group of you and you're still deciding what to do.

Buy Ritual NYE Rooftop Fireworks Party tickets from £32.50 at Fever

Edinburgh Hogmanay

Although not in London, Edinburgh Hogmanay deserves a special shout out. The three-day New Year’s Eve event in Scotland is on the top 100 things to do before you die list, and the only festival to feature on Discovery Channel’s Top 25 World Travel Experiences.

This year, Edinburgh Hogmanay welcomes Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Pet Shop Boys to perform at its festival.

Buy Edinburgh Hogmanay tickets at Ticketmaster

