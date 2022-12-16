The tour, set to take place throughout Europe in 2023, was hugely popular when tickets first went on sale in November. The tour was announced following the success of his latest album Dawn FM. The Weeknd — also know as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — will do an extra night at the London Stadium in the former Olympic Park, as well as one night at Wembley Stadium.

If you couldn't feel your face after missing out on tickets for The Weeknd, then we've got good news! The artist has added two new UK dates to his After Hours til Dawn tour.

Ever since his debut on YouTube in 2009, The Weeknd has been known for his dark lyrical styling. He has had numerous chart-topping hits with the likes of Can't Feel My Face and The Hills.

Here's how to get your hands on tickets for the newly released dates of The Weeknd's 2023 tour.

Buy The Weeknd UK and Ireland tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The multiple Grammy Award winner has added another date at the London Stadium in July, and is returning to the UK with a night at Wembley Stadium in August, too.

The new dates The Weeknd has added to his After Hours til Dawn tour in the UK are:

Here's the full list of the dates and venues The Weeknd is playing in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Tickets for the After Hours til Dawn tour have been on sale on Ticketmaster for a few weeks now, but there is still some availability for the earlier dates. However, most of these are either via re-sale (and at an accelerated price) or for the priciest band of VIP tickets.

But the good news is, the newest dates have tickets live now!

General sale for the new tickets went live at midday today (Friday 16th December). The earlier dates sold really quickly when they went on sale, so if you're keen to see The Weeknd we recommend you act quickly. Good luck!

