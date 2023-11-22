It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after.

Speaking of the exciting news, Rylan said: "I'm rarely speechless, but being asked to interview actual Cher did the trick. What an honour to sit down and chat to the Goddess of Pop. I can't wait to meet her."

The presenter also shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "So this is happening. Cher Meets Ryan."

As well as Cheer Meets Rylan, BBC Two will be honouring Cher with an evening of programmes that celebrate the pop icon.

Jonathan Rothery, head of pop music TV at the BBC, says: "Cher is a trailblazing legend who has been wowing music lovers for decades, so I'm thrilled to give viewers an unmissable night of pop on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in December."

There have been similar specials to this one, including Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney, Elton John: Uncensored, Sam Smith at the BBC and many more.

Cher Meets Rylan will be available to watch on Saturday 9th December at 9pm.

