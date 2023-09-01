Rylan Clark steps back from BBC Radio 2 show due to mum's ill health
The BBC Radio 2 host has said his "priority at the moment is my mum".
Rylan Clark will be taking a step back from his BBC Radio 2 show to focus on being with his mother Linda after she suffered a bad fall that required surgery.
Rylan revealed the news on his Twitter, which has recently rebranded as X, writing: "So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have a surgery out here.
"She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes."
He added: "Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x."
The popular television personality presents a show on BBC Radio 2 between 3pm and 6pm on Saturdays but, for now, Scott Mills will be stepping in for him.
Rylan and his mother Linda have been a hilarious mainstay on Celebrity Gogglebox, with his mother also having joined him on his radio show for a round of Couch Potatoes, the film and TV quiz Rylan does on air.
More recently, Rylan has been seen on our screens hosting Eurovision 2023 and also appearing on our airwaves in a special edition of The Archers to mark the Eurovision occasion.
Strictly Come Dancing fans have sadly bid farewell to seeing Clark on our screens presenting Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two after a four-year stint at the helm of the companion show.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
He said in a statement at the time: "After four fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette [Manrara] and Zoe [Ball], and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."
Read more:
- Strictly It Takes Two confirms Fleur East as new host and Rylan responds to replacement
- Rylan Clark addresses Ken Bruce’s "gutting" Radio 2 exit
The statement continued: "I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.
"Thank you, Strictly. You will always have my heart... and dancing feet."
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.