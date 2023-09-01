"She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes."

He added: "Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x."

The popular television personality presents a show on BBC Radio 2 between 3pm and 6pm on Saturdays but, for now, Scott Mills will be stepping in for him.

Rylan and his mother Linda have been a hilarious mainstay on Celebrity Gogglebox, with his mother also having joined him on his radio show for a round of Couch Potatoes, the film and TV quiz Rylan does on air.

More recently, Rylan has been seen on our screens hosting Eurovision 2023 and also appearing on our airwaves in a special edition of The Archers to mark the Eurovision occasion.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have sadly bid farewell to seeing Clark on our screens presenting Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two after a four-year stint at the helm of the companion show.

He said in a statement at the time: "After four fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette [Manrara] and Zoe [Ball], and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."

The statement continued: "I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you, Strictly. You will always have my heart... and dancing feet."

