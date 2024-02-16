The news was announced by the BBC, with North’s employer paying tribute to the "amazing presenter" and his 10 years of service.

"Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us," said Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, in a statement.

"He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley."

More like this

North, who is yet to respond publicly, joined the station back in 2014 as a freelance presenter.

He was announced as the new host of the Greatest Hits Sunday morning show in 2018, before becoming a regular 11am to 1pm weekend presenter on BBC Radio 1 in 2020.

In 2021, he was promoted to the BBC Radio 1 drivetime show.

Jamie Laing. Getty

North’s successor Jamie Laing said in a statement: "I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible."

He added: "To be working with Vick is an absolute dream, so I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home."

Fans have been left heartbroken by the news, with one penning on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Really hope this was your decision @jordannorth1 and that it means bigger things for you - we love you and will miss you v much xx."

Another added: "Genuinely shocked at the news of Jordan North leaving Radio 1. Hopefully on to better things."

Read more:

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our TV Guide, Radio Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.