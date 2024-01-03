He rose to prominence at the BBC, first as a sports reporter – presenting news coverage including Radio 5 Live's Afternoon Edition – before taking to the Breakfast sofa from 2016 until 2022.

Walker then moved to Channel 5, where he will continue to be a major presence alongside his Classic FM duties.

He said: "This is an amazing chance to join one of the biggest radio stations in the country. I'm over the moon that I'm going to be part of Classic FM's brilliant line-up and presenting the breakfast show is a wonderful opportunity.

"I am passionate about classical music and I'm a long-time listener – I also love the breakfast audience and I think they know me well so I can't wait to get started."

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: "It's really fitting to welcome in the new year with our new-look 2024 schedule, and to be able to welcome Dan Walker back to breakfast broadcasting as the new host of Classic FM Breakfast is fantastic.

"We look forward to him joining the Classic FM family with an engaging and rejuvenating programme, weekdays from 6:30am, to ease listeners into the start of their day."

Former Classic FM breakfast host Tim Lihoreau. Classic FM

The high-profile signing is part of a schedule shake-up at the station, which is expected to be detailed further over the next few days.

Walker said on Instagram that stepping into the shoes of Classic FM presenter Tim Lihoreau, who ended a 12-year stint on the breakfast shift in December, would be a "massive job" but that he was excited to get started.

When his exit was announced, Lihoreau said: "Like no doubt many of you too, I've had the chance to take stock of life over the past couple of years, and it was time for a change."

However, fans of the outgoing face of Classic FM mornings need not despair, as Lihoreau is sticking around in another capacity, teasing that details of his future work for the station are to be announced soon.

