The Wombles return on BBC Radio 4, narrated by Richard E Grant
Johnny Vegas directed the Wombles' new festive adventures.
The Wombles are coming out of the burrow this Christmas. Loki and Saltburn star Richard E Grant is set to narrate the furry creatures' latest adventure as part of Radio 4 and BBC Sounds Christmas 2023 soundscape.
Created by Elisabeth Beresford, the Wombles first appeared on the BBC 50 years ago, with the new festive episodes based on Beresford's original work and directed by Benidorm's Johnny Vegas.
The first episode will be titled Bungo, and introduces the Wombles, who live in a burrow under Wimbledon Common and spend their time tidying up human mess.
"Young Bungo has just chosen his name from Great Uncle Bulgaria's atlas and is ready to become a Womble of the World as he embarks on his first day of work, tidying the Common," the BBC teased in the synopsis.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The charming adventures will be available on BBC 4 and BBC Sounds, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.
The news follows on from the announcement last month that the beloved characters would be getting a revamp 50 years after the original series aired.
Read more:
- Mary Beard on her fascination with ancient Rome – and why she hasn't got time for Strictly
- Carol Vorderman leaves BBC radio show over new social media rules
Deadline reported a reboot was in the works from Altitude TV, with How to Train Your Dragon’s Will Davies on script duties.
Details on exactly how the reboot will modernise the stop-motion animation style and Great Uncle Bulgaria and co, however, are currently scarce.
The Wombles will air during Christmas 2023. To discover your new favourite programmes, visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.