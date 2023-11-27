The first episode will be titled Bungo, and introduces the Wombles, who live in a burrow under Wimbledon Common and spend their time tidying up human mess.

"Young Bungo has just chosen his name from Great Uncle Bulgaria's atlas and is ready to become a Womble of the World as he embarks on his first day of work, tidying the Common," the BBC teased in the synopsis.

The charming adventures will be available on BBC 4 and BBC Sounds, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

The news follows on from the announcement last month that the beloved characters would be getting a revamp 50 years after the original series aired.

Johnny Vegas and Richard E Grant.

Read more:

Deadline reported a reboot was in the works from Altitude TV, with How to Train Your Dragon’s Will Davies on script duties.

Details on exactly how the reboot will modernise the stop-motion animation style and Great Uncle Bulgaria and co, however, are currently scarce.

The Wombles will air during Christmas 2023. To discover your new favourite programmes, visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

