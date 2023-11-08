The corporation recently introduced new social media guidelines, which state that everyone who works for them "should ensure their activity on social media platforms does not compromise the perception of or undermine the impartiality and reputation of the BBC, nor their own professional impartiality or reputation and/or otherwise undermine trust in the BBC".

The guidelines add that BBC staff and freelancers are "required to respect civility in public discourse and to not bring the BBC into disrepute".

In a post to her X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Vorderman announced she would be leaving her radio show.

She wrote: "The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

"Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in."

The former Countdown co-host said she had made the decision to "continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop".

She added: "I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on. Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions."

Vorderman noted that she will be "sad" to leave "the wonderful friends" she made whilst working at the station.

"I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly," she continued.

"But for now, another interesting chapter begins."

A spokesperson for the station told BBC News: "Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018.

"We'd like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years."

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for further comment.

