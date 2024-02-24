Announcing the news of his departure live on the show, Norton said: "It is my final weekend of shows here at Virgin Radio."

Norton confirmed he won't be leaving Virgin Radio completely, but that he will no longer be hosting his show on Saturdays and Sundays. He added that this weekend (24th and 25th February) will be his final weekend of shows.

Clarifying the news for one listener who had "muted their headphones to drink a latte" during the announcement, Norton confirmed it's not a break and that he will be leaving his weekend show - but, in a cryptic addition, confirmed it won't be the last fans hear of him on Virgin Radio.

Fans have been left gutted with one writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Excuse me what. #GrahamNorton leaving @VirginRadioUK weekend shows. Love listening to his show."

Another said: "Sad to see #GrahamNorton is leaving the mid morning slot on @VirginRadioUK. He'll be missed as a comforting radio listener routine for many across the globe. Good luck with your new schedule, whatever that may look like. Love ya @grahnort."

One more said: "Graham Norton announcing he’s leaving his radio show is not the start to the weekend I was hoping for. Will miss him and @mariamcerlane dreadfully."

The Graham Norton Radio Show has been a wildly popular addition to Virgin Radio since its beginning in 2021. It has not yet been confirmed who will take over from Norton.

The presenter, of course, is also known for his iconic chat show, The Graham Norton Show, which sees him hosts stars from across the world of entertainment.

