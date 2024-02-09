He said: "Hi there, just wanted to let you know that I have decided to end my @BBCLOCALRADIO Sunday afternoon show that goes out on @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBCRadioSolent and @BBCSounds.

"My last show will be on March 24th. I have been a part of the Berkshire line up since 2012 and have loved doing the show bringing music from the 50’s up to the present day. I have loved the callers and the fun we’ve had."

He continued: "At some stage I might come back to BBC Local Radio but, for now, I’m going to focus on my @BBCRadio2 shows, Sounds Of The Sixties and the Golden Hour and my theatre tour which comes back in March."

More like this

Read more:

Fans were quick to offer their reactions to Blackburn's decision, with one posting: "Sorry to hear this I enjoy listening in from the Cambridgeshire area via Sounds app, this show is & always has been a great source of music genres and people dialling in (the jokes not so much), but you need to do what is best for you, the tour and your continued good health."

Meanwhile, another said: "Good move I think, Tony. Take it easy, ok! You're amazing – I get tired just by *thinking* of everything you do in a week... AND you manage to squeeze in visits to the lovely Devon as well!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Blackburn has presented shows on the BBC's radio stations since 1967, and the broadcaster paid tribute to his time on Radio London when he stepped down in December.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Tony has been a huge part of BBC Radio London for a long time, and we'd like to thank him for everything he has done for the station."

What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February

Visit our TV Guide, Radio Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.