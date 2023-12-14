Blackburn took to Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, on Thursday (14th December) to share the news that he has left the show because it is “time to move on”, but clarified that he would still be continuing his work on other BBC radio channels, including BBC Berkshire, BBC Radio 2 and Radio Solent.

"Hi everyone, just thought I’d let you know that after many happy years on @BBCRadioLondon I have decided to leave the station and this Sunday will be my last Soul On Sunday," he said.

"Over the years we have had a lot of fun with some fantastic live shows for Children in Need and have played some great music. I will still be continuing @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford and @BBCRadioSolent on Sunday afternoon and of course on the great @BBCRadio2.

"This is totally my decision and thanks to the many happy years there, but time to move on. Thanks for listening."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Tony has been a huge part of BBC Radio London for a long time and we'd like to thank him for everything he has done for the station.

"He very much remains a valued part of the wider BBC Radio family and will continue to broadcast as usual across BBC Radio Berkshire, Oxford & Solent, and nationally on his BBC Radio 2 show at the weekend."

Fans were quick to express their disappointment at Blackburn's announcement on social media.

In response to one user, who said she was glad that Blackburn would be continuing in other roles, he wrote: "I have a deep love of radio and I love doing it, I am so lucky to work at radio stations I love and work with such wonderful people who make me very happy and the fact I have the most incredible loyal listeners and my live Sounds Of The Sixties theatre show.

"I am incredibly lucky thank you all."

To discover your new favourite programmes, visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.