The audiobook will star Darvill as Andy and Kirby as Jen from the novel.

A tale of heartbreak, the novel follows Andy and Jen, as the former tries to work out why the latter has stopped loving him.

The official synopsis reads: “Now he is without a home, waiting for his stand-up career to take off, wondering why everyone else around him seems to have grown up.

"Set adrift on the sea of heartbreak at a time when everything he thought he knew about women and flat-sharing and his friendships has transformed beyond recognition, Andy clings to the idea of solving the puzzle of their broken relationship."

It continues: "Because if he can find the answer to that, then maybe Jen can find her way back to him. Andy still has a lot to learn, not least his ex-girlfriend’s side of the story."

Arthur Darvill as Rory in Doctor Who. BBC

Darvill is best known for his role as Rory Williams in Doctor Who, while other TV roles include Reverend Paul Coates in Broadchurch and Rip Hunter in Legends of Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, fans will recognise Kirby for her role as Princess Margaret in Netflix series The Crown, while other credits include BBC series The Hour.

Kirby has also appeared in films including Richard Curtis’s About Time, Mission Impossible, Hobbs and Shawm, and Mona Fastvold’s The World To Come. Most recently, she starred in Florian Zeller’s The Son and more recently starred in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

Good Material is Alderton’s second novel and fourth book, with previous titles including Dear Dolly, Everything I Know About Love, and Ghosts.

Alderton’s memoir, Everything I Know About Love, was adapted into a seven-part series for the BBC in 2022, starring Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Aliyah Odoffin, Marli Siu and Connor Finch.

