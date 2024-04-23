"As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months’ [I will return]. I don’t know… My body will tell me."

But she added: "On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder.

"Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

Dion previously cancelled all of her 2022, 2023 and 2024 tour dates following her diagnosis, although she did make a surprise appearance at the Grammys in February, at which she presented the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up on her initial struggles following the diagnosis, revealing that she would ask herself: "Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?”

She continued: "Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself.

"I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Dion's last album, Courage, was released in 2019 and she had embarked on both a worldwide tour and concert residency in Las Vegas before she began showing symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome.

