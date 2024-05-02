He continued: "He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together. Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family."

Born in Birmingham in 1948, Tandy first met ELO bandmate Bev Bevan at school.

He was recruited by Bevan to play harpsichord on The Move's 1968 single Blackberry Way, before joining ELO in 1972, following the release of the rock band’s debut album, The Electric Light Orchestra.

Along with Bevan and Lynne, Tandy became one of three core members who remained in the band until it disbanded in 1986.

Tandy initially played bass, but then took over as keyboardist following the departure of co-founder Roy Wood, and helped to shape the band’s futuristic sound with his performances on the piano, Wurlitzer electronic piano, Minimoog synthesiser, the Clavinet and Mellotron.

Tandy joined the band again when Lynne reformed it as Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014.

When asked by Rolling Stone in 2015 why Tandy was the only original member he brought back when the group reformed, Lynne responded: "Richard is my lifetime man in the group."

He continued: "He'd be in the studio with me when other people wouldn't be. It's just my choice. He's a great musician, a great piano player and I really enjoy his company."

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 alongside Bevan, Lynne and Wood.

Tributes have been flooding in for Tandy on social media following the news of his passing.

TV presenter Joe Morrison penned: "I started my career at Hospital Radio in Newcastle and used to play this song relentlessly (much to the dismay of my boss @davembe) so RIP Richard Tandy."

Advertisement

Another fan added: "My dad took me to my first concert as a lad, we saw ELO on their Out of the Blue tour here in So Cal at the Fabulous Forum and it set the bar, really high, for all shows after... Just read that we lost ELO keyboardist Richard Tandy today, RIP sir."