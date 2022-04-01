Bonus Episode: The Radio Times SMART TV Podcast
Radio Times' weekly bitesize podcast brings you the best of what to watch, hosted by Radio Times TV editor David Butcher
Welcome to SMART TV, the brand new podcast from Radio Times. Whether you're already an avid podcast listener or you're just looking for a new way to find the best of what to watch, you've come to the right place!
This new bonus podcast, hosted by TV expert David Butcher, is a companion to The Radio Times Podcast with Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon. This is the podcast for the discerning TV viewer who, with a watchlist as long as their arm, seeks expert guidance for the best TV and streaming recommendations in a quick and slick format. In just ten minutes, find out how best to plan your TV viewing via weekly, bitesize installments delivered to you every Friday.
There's never been a time with such a plethora of TV and film options at our disposal, but yet, we know how hard it can be to filter through these recommendations and find the things we really want to watch without doomscrolling on Netflix or channel surfing. Whether you're craving the next costume drama, investigating the latest true crime doc, in need of a new nail-biting thriller, or if you just don't know what to watch next, tune in to SMART TV and let us help.
What can I expect from SMART TV?
- A new weekly bitesize podcast format from Radio Times
- Expert Recommendations from Radio Times' TV editor and writer, David Butcher who watches the best and worst upcoming TV and films each week so you don't have to
- Make SMART choices with your viewing and watch more of the best TV, as we highlight only the best binge-worthy options
- A new episode every Friday
When and where can I listen?
Join David every Friday for a whistlestop tour of what to watch this week. Available to listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Acast - subscribe or follow via your preferred podcast provider now so you never miss an episode!
Write to The Radio Times Podcast and let us know your thoughts at: podcast@radiotimes.com
