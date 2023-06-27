Audible is the audiobook listening service by Amazon. It allows you to listen to all your favourite books, with features to play at faster speeds (so you can get through those boring bits), plus a timer function - which works really well if you listen to fall asleep but don't want the book to keep playing once you doze off. For all you need to know, check out our guide to how does Audible work ?

From the comforting words of your favourite childhood storybook, to being gripped by the latest crime thriller - there's nothing like a good book. With Audible, you can listen to all your favourites while you're driving, riding the train, or doing the washing up — don't tell anyone we're listening to Winnie the Pooh on the way to work!

Right now, you can get three months of Audible for free if you're an Amazon Prime member. The deal runs for the next couple of weeks until Thursday 13th July, so you have a limited time if you want to make the most of it.

Get a three month Audible free trial

Who is eligible for the Audible free trial?

The Audible free trial is available to Amazon Prime members. It's important to know that to take advantage of the free trial, this has to be your first experience with Audible — if you're already a member, or if you've taken part in a previous free trial as a Prime member, you won't be able to take part. However, if you haven't had an Audible membership for over a year you will be able to take part.

Not a Prime member? Don't worry, you can still take advantage of the usual 30-day free trial, which we still think is a pretty good deal. If you're after a good offer, read our guide to the best Audible deals this month.

Sign up for a 30-day Audible free trial

How to get a three month Audible free trial

If you're a Prime Member, all you have to do is sign up to Audible today using your Amazon log in details to make the most of the three month Audible free trial.

After the three months comes to an end, your Audible membership will automatically renew at £7.99 per month, but you can cancel it at any time.

