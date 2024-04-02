Following the move, which will take place in June, he will instead present Love Songs with Michael Ball from 9-11am.

Ball said of taking on the show: "Steve made Love Songs 'appointment to listen' radio. I'm beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy.

"Beautiful, moving, relaxing and uplifting music to lift the soul on a Sunday morning, coupled with the stories, suggestions, requests and precious memories from you, the listener, will ensure that this won't be just my show, but our show.

"I hope you will join us as we continue to share the love."

Meanwhile, Ball's current free slot will be filled by Paddy McGuinness, who will host a new Sunday show from Salford, as part of the BBC’s Across the UK plans to better reflect, represent and serve all audiences.

McGuinness, who was recently heard sitting in for Rylan in his Saturday afternoon slot on the station, said: "I’ve loved keeping Rylan’s seat warm on Saturday afternoons and returning to the airwaves over Easter.

"To be given my very own regular show on the legendary Radio 2 is a dream come true."

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, added: "Although these are changes that we’d rather not be making, given the circumstances, I’m delighted to welcome Paddy and Michael to their new Sunday slots on Radio 2.

"I’m looking forward to Michael’s new earlier show, where he’ll entertain his 'lovelies' as he’s always done, and Paddy made a huge impression on our listeners when he sat in for Rylan, as well as with his Easter specials.

"I’d also like to thank Nicki Chapman for presenting brilliant editions of Sunday Love Songs for the past few weeks."

Wright died at the age of 69 in February of this year, having been known for hosting shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2, including Sunday Love Songs - which he presented from 1996 until his death.

