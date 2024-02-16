A BBC spokesperson said: "We’ve been remembering Steve on air all week together with our presenters and listeners, and we’ll continue to celebrate his decades with the BBC this weekend.

"On BBC Four, audiences can catch his first ever Top of the Pops from 1980, on BBC Sounds there’s a special collection, and this weekend’s Pick of the Pops and Sunday Love Songs will be dedicated to Steve, presented by Gary Davies and Liza Tarbuck."

Steve Wright. BBC

Four episodes of Top of the Pops hosted by Wright, including his first and last shows, will air on BBC Four on Friday 16th February, including episodes from 1980, 1984, 1986 and 1989.

The episodes feature guests including Cliff Richard, AC/DC, Wham!, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Billy Joel and Cher, among others.

Meanwhile, Gary Davies will present a Pick of the Pops dedicated to Wright on Saturday 17th February, with Davies turning the clock back to 1980, the year when Wright joined BBC Radio 1, and 1996, when he joined BBC Radio 2.

Liza Tarbuck will then present a special episode of Sunday Love Songs on 18th February, paying tribute to Wright and featuring dedications from his listeners, while on BBC Sounds listeners will be able to listen to a collection of programmes featuring Wright, as part of Radio 2 Remembers Steve Wright.

Wright died aged 69 earlier this week, with his family confirming the news with "deep sorrow and profound regret" in a statement.

While reading tributes to her former Radio 2 colleague, Nicki Chapman broke down in tears on Wednesday 14th February, explaining that the "devastatingly sad news" had been a "complete shock" to everyone.

