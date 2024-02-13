"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence, and his father, Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Wright was known for hosting radio shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2, as well as fronting TV shows like Top of the Pops.

He took over as the host of Pick of the Pops from Paul Gambaccini in 2023, and presented BBC Radio 2's mid-morning show Sunday Love Songs.

Wright was last on air this past Sunday, presenting a pre-recorded Valentine's Day edition of his Sunday Love Songs programme.

Having joined the BBC in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show, his career spanned afternoon and evenings shows and a stint in commercial radio.

Over the past couple of years, Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs as well as a series of specials and podcasts, including Your Ultimate Kylie Song, and in December, Steve Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special.

Wright recently received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours for his services to radio.

Paying tribute to Wright, Tim Davie, BBC's director general, said: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

"He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

"No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

Head of Radio 2, Helen Thomas, also paid tribute to Wright, saying: "Steve understood the connection and companionship that radio engenders better than anyone, and we all loved him for it.

"He was a consummate professional whose attention to detail was always second to none, and he made his guests laugh, he was fair, and he wanted to showcase them and their work in the best possible light, bringing brilliant stories to our listeners.

"Steve’s afternoon show was an institution that began on Radio 1 and later moved over to Radio 2, where it was broadcast for 23 years.

"He believed in the BBC passionately during his career that spanned for more than four decades, and he was always up for pursuing new ideas.

"He brought joy to millions of listeners with his Sunday Love Songs as well as the legendary Pick of the Pops, which he took on last year and was having fun experimenting with, alongside a host of specials and new BBC Sounds formats which he loved doing.

"Steve was the first presenter I ever produced more than 20 years ago, and I remember the pure amazement I felt, sitting opposite this legendary broadcaster whose shows I had listened to and marvelled at whilst growing up in Hull.

"For all of us at Radio 2, he was a wonderful colleague and a friend with his excellent sense of humour, generosity with his time, and endless wise words. We were lucky to have him with us for all these decades, and we will miss his talent and his friendship terribly."

Similarly, Lorna Clarke, director of BBC Music, said on the announcement of Wright's death: "Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster – someone audiences loved, and many of us looked up to. He loved radio, and he loved the BBC, but most of all… he loved his audience.

"From Radio 1 to Radio 2, he was with us for more than four decades, and brought so much joy to our airwaves, whatever he was up to. We were privileged to have him with us for all these years."