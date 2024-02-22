Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Marsters himself had hinted at the possibility of bringing in Oz (Seth Green) should the series return.

"I am not in control of any of these decisions but I have fingers crossed that Oz will be making an appearance when we go back and do more," Marsters said at the time.

James Marsters as Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Disney+

Sadly, though, it looks like Spike and Oz won't cross paths, as Slayers' co-author Christopher Golden revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Disney will not allow Audible to continue with the project.

"Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," he wrote.

Golden went on to say that the media giant hadn't provided an explanation as to why Audible wouldn't be able to continue the story.

"Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK -- and seeing the joy in the fan community -- has been one of the happiest experiences of my career.

"I'm sorry we won't be able to continue on, but I'm so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you," he added.

The first season is available to listen to in full on Audible.

