Buffy spin-off audio series Slayers cancelled after one season
Spike and Oz won't be crossing paths after all.
There won't be another season of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, its co-author has confirmed.
The audio project premiered on Audible last year and featured fan favourite Buffy cast members, including James Marsters (Spike), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Anthony Head (Giles), Emma Caulfield (Anya) and Amber Benson (Tara).
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Marsters himself had hinted at the possibility of bringing in Oz (Seth Green) should the series return.
"I am not in control of any of these decisions but I have fingers crossed that Oz will be making an appearance when we go back and do more," Marsters said at the time.
Sadly, though, it looks like Spike and Oz won't cross paths, as Slayers' co-author Christopher Golden revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Disney will not allow Audible to continue with the project.
More like this
"Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," he wrote.
Golden went on to say that the media giant hadn't provided an explanation as to why Audible wouldn't be able to continue the story.
"Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK -- and seeing the joy in the fan community -- has been one of the happiest experiences of my career.
"I'm sorry we won't be able to continue on, but I'm so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you," he added.
The first season is available to listen to in full on Audible.
Read more:
- David Tennant reacts to kissing Michael Sheen in Good Omens: ‘It was fun’
- Daniel Dae Kim based Avatar: The Last Airbender villain on real politicians
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is available on Audible now. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.