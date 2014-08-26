Accessibility Links

The Emmys 2014: seven moments you must see

Bryan Cranston played tonsil tennis, Sofia Vergara was put on a pedestal (literally) and Billy Crystal's tribute to Robin Williams reduced everyone to tears...

imagenotavailable1

1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus joked that Bryan Cranston looked like one of her old guest-stars on Seinfeld. How did he respond? By grabbing her for some tonsil tennis as she went to collect her trophy… 

2. Billy Crystal had everyone reaching for the tissues with his tribute to the late Robin Williams.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q86u0bDE17w

3. Sofia Vergara was put on a pedestal…

… and viewers were NOT impressed. 

4. Gwen Stefani did a John Travolta. Repeat after us, Gwenny. “Col-bear, Col-bear”. 

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aOMJ8dcsEA

5. Jimmy Kimmel told Matthew McConaughey he was too good looking for telly.  

6. Weird Al did an, er, weird rap set to the title sequences of the night’s nominated shows. 

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhiJ7gIvgSw

7. And Breaking Bad went out with the bang it deserved with five (yes, FIVE) awards toppling True Detective to win the coveted outstanding drama series.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8p6viiuU0o

