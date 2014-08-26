The Emmys 2014: seven moments you must see

1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus joked that Bryan Cranston looked like one of her old guest-stars on Seinfeld. How did he respond? By grabbing her for some tonsil tennis as she went to collect her trophy…

2. Billy Crystal had everyone reaching for the tissues with his tribute to the late Robin Williams.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q86u0bDE17w

3. Sofia Vergara was put on a pedestal…

… and viewers were NOT impressed.

Sofia Vergara needs to learn how to say no and the Emmy people should have known better… — Tim Goodman (@BastardMachine) August 26, 2014

I love @SofiaVergara but did anyone find that schtick somewhat offensive? — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 26, 2014

I wish they did that rotating Sofia Vergara joke with a guy. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) August 26, 2014

4. Gwen Stefani did a John Travolta. Repeat after us, Gwenny. “Col-bear, Col-bear”.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aOMJ8dcsEA

5. Jimmy Kimmel told Matthew McConaughey he was too good looking for telly.

6. Weird Al did an, er, weird rap set to the title sequences of the night’s nominated shows.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhiJ7gIvgSw

7. And Breaking Bad went out with the bang it deserved with five (yes, FIVE) awards toppling True Detective to win the coveted outstanding drama series.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8p6viiuU0o