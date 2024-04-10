The 20-year-olds have a determination to get to the finish line, but there was one blunder that could've cost them the whole trip!

In the early stages of the race, the friends realised they'd lost their map - an item that is key for the pairs to travel due to them handing in their phones at the beginning of the race.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, the pair discussed the impact of losing their map so early on, but they had some helpful tactics along the way.

"It didn't hold us up much because it happened on day two," Owen explained.

"I think it was just the mental aspect more than anything - like, it threw us off. Like, 'Oh my god. Day two [and] we've already lost one of the only bits of kit that were given at the start line.'"

Alfie and Owen.

While this could cause a real problem for some pairs, Owen admitted after really getting a feel for the race, "You kind of improvise and adapt and overcome."

Much like in seasons before, the pairs are only able to travel by means other than a plane - but with previous instalments to look back on, it begs the question of whether the pairs took any tips from previous winners or contestants to plan their way through the race.

Ahead of them taking part in the competition, the friends were asked if they had picked up any tips from previous runs, and Alfie said: "I think, from watching the previous series, it gives a bit of a sugar-coated view. I don't think I'm quite ready for how difficult it's going to be and how gruelling it's going to be.

"But certainly, the importance of budgeting money, trying to be on the move if possible, sleeping on the move will be important."

Only time will tell if the boys manage to get to the finish line.

Race Across the World season 4 will air from Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

