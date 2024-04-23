"Love Triangle puts this modern dating dilemma front and centre, with a trademark E4 twist," said Lee McMurray. "I'm confident British audiences will be gripped by this radical rejection of our current looks-based, swipe right dating culture, as they share the joy, love, heartache and off-the-scale drama of the six brae singles taking part in tis unique, distinctive quest for love."

So, just how does Love Triangle work and when can viewers tune in? Read on for everything you need to know.

What is Love Triangle?

Jasmine on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Based on an Australian format, Love Triangle follows a group of singles as they spend two days getting to know two matches, all via text. But there's a catch, they won't know who it is they've been speaking to until they decide which person they'd like to go on a blind date with.

After their blind date, the "picker" and their match will move in together and test how their future could like look together. But again, there's a catch!

As the couples begin settling, the people who were previously rejected will return and the "pickers" will meet them on a second blind date and the drama doesn't stop there.

While on their second blind date, their new romantic interest will reveal they are also moving into the house to form, you guessed it, a love triangle!

Throughout the experiment, the singles will be faced with plot twists and will question "everything they think they know about love".

By the end, each single must choose which of their two matches they wish to continue dating.

Love Triangle kicks off on Tuesday 23rd April at 9pm on E4.

The first episode will be followed by two more on Wednesday and Thursday, and this will continue the following week.

Who is in the Love Triangle cast?

The six cast members taking part in Love Triangle were revealed earlier this month, with each of them having their own aims for finding love.

ZaraLena – a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Preston

– a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Preston Dan – a 27-year-old entrepreneur from North Wales

– a 27-year-old entrepreneur from North Wales Danika – a 30-year-old trainee PT from Reading

– a 30-year-old trainee PT from Reading Jasmine – a 22-year-old teaching assistant from Wiltshire

– a 22-year-old teaching assistant from Wiltshire Mike – a 40-year-old ex-professional basketball player from Canada, living in Sheffield

– a 40-year-old ex-professional basketball player from Canada, living in Sheffield Lloyd – a 30-year-old DJ from London, living in Manchester

Love Triangle begins on Tuesday 23rd April at 9pm on E4.

