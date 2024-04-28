After a long day of auditions followed by a spectacular private performance from Lang Lang himself, we decided to play a lighthearted game of our own titled Pia-Yes and Pia-No, during which Claudia and Mika weighed in on some topics from early mornings to Taylor Swift, Country Music and true-crime documentaries, during which Claudia admitted she took a deep interest in The Jinx, which released its second season on Sky last week (22nd April).

Read more:

When it came to the topic of oversized clothing, of course, queen of the roll-neck jumper Claudia was all for it, while Mika wasn't too keen on the recent Crocs trend.

More like this

As for TV and film, both were here for another Gavin and Stacey special and loved Oppenheimer and Barbie, which were two of the biggest releases last year, but they had mixed feelings about a possible Ken Movie, with Ryan Gosling rumoured to return for the spin-off.

You can watch the full video above.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Piano season 2 will air across seven weeks on Channel 4, with amateur pianists being invited to play on public pianos at the likes of London St Pancras, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham train stations.

Like the first season, which launched in February 2023, The Piano season 2 will see cameras placed around pianos in train stations across the UK while classical pianist Lang Lang and singer Mika covertly watch on to see who will play.

The Piano season 2 premieres on Sunday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.