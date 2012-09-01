Steven Moffat’s Doctor Who Episode Guide: The Angels Take Manhattan

"The Weeping Angels are waiting for them all... not even River Song can save them from the terrible events to come."

The Angels Take Manhattan

Written by: Steven Moffat

Directed by: Nick Hurran

Guest stars: Alex Kingson (River Song), Mike McShane (Grayle) and Rob David (Sam Garner)

“Never let him see the damage. And never, ever let him see you age. He doesn’t like endings.”

The Doctor has been dropping in on the Ponds for some years now, and he’s barely even noticed that his little Amelia Pond is now wearing reading glasses.

Surely nothing has to change now? Surely this can go on for ever? Has the wandering Time Lord at last found a family and the nearest thing to a home he could imagine?

But out there in New York the Weeping Angels are waiting for them all, and a very different destiny is falling into place. Not even River Song can save them from the terrible events to come.

Heartbreak is always a terrible thing. But imagine if you had two of them…

