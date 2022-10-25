The first two episodes are now streaming with the rest of the series set to roll out over the course of the week, giving horror fans plenty to enjoy as we approach the Halloween weekend (check out the full Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule ).

Celebrated filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has dropped his brand new anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix , in which he presents eight spooky stories brought to life by hand-picked writers and directors.

Netflix is keeping plot details from the upcoming instalments under wraps, but we do know what the cast looks like for the entire series, including some big names like Andrew Lincoln, Rupert Grint, Dan Stevens and Sofia Boutella.

Here you can find a complete guide to the Cabinet of Curiosities cast, broken down episode-by-episode, as well as details on the characters that we've been introduced to so far.

Cabinet of Curiosities cast: Every guest star

Episode 1: Lot 36

Tim Blake Nelson plays Nick Appleton

Netflix

Who is Nick Appleton? Nick is a jaded loner with racist views, who makes money by purchasing storage units that have been left behind by their owners and flogging the items inside - but when he starts searching through lot 36, he finds more than he bargained for.

What else has Tim Blake Nelson been in? Nelson is best known for film roles in blockbusters Minority Report and The Incredible Hulk as well as Coen Brothers films O Brother Where Art Thou? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. His other collaborations with Guillermo del Toro include Nightmare Alley and Pinocchio. On the small screen, you may recognise him from roles in Watchmen and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Sebastian Roché plays Roland

Netflix

Who is Roland? Roland is a man interested in buying the rare items that Nick suddenly has in his possession.

What else has Sebastian Roché been in? Fantasy fans will recognise Roché from his television appearances on Supernatural, Grimm, Once Upon a Time, Batwoman, The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals. His most recent credits include Michael Bay's Netflix blockbuster 6 Underground and crime drama Big Sky.

Demetrius Grosse

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

What else has Demetrius Grosse been in? Grosse is best known for his television roles in western series Justified, action thriller Banshee and post-apocalyptic drama Fear the Walking Dead. He has also appeared in HBO mega-hits Westworld and Lovecraft Country. On the big screen, he played Rock in NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton and appeared opposite Dwayne Johnson in video game movie Rampage.

Elpidia Carrillo

JC Olivera/Getty Images

What else has Elpidia Carrillo been in? In addition to numerous Mexican-language projects, Carrillo is also known for roles in Hollywood fare such as Predator, Solaris and Seven Pounds. She will join the DC Extended Universe next year as part of the Blue Beetle movie, starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña.

Episode 2: Graveyard Rats

David Hewlett plays Masson

Ken Woroner/Netflix

Who is Masson? Masson is a grave robber who finds himself in debt to dangerous people. Desperately trying to dig himself out of a financial hole, he ends up travelling down a very literal one in search of the rats that have been stealing corpses buried in his graveyard.

What else has David Hewlett been in? Hewlett has previously worked with del Toro on acclaimed projects The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley. His episode of Cabinet of Curiosities is directed by regular collaborator Vincenzo Natali, with whom he has worked on a number of films including Cube, Cypher, Nothing and Splice. He is also known for his television role of Dr Rodney McKay in the Stargate franchise. He reunited with his Atlantis co-star Jason Momoa in the Apple TV+ drama See.

Episode 3: The Autopsy

F Murray Abraham plays Dr Winters

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has F Murray Abraham been in? Abraham has a career that dates back to the late 1950s. Recently, he voiced the Egyptian god Khonshu in the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, took on a regular role in Apple TV+ sitcom Mythic Quest and appeared in several seasons of acclaimed political thriller Homeland. His classic film projects include All The President's Men, Scarface and Amadeus.

Glynn Turman plays Sheriff Craven

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Glynn Turman been in? Turman is best known for the roles of Clarence Royce on The Wire, Doctor Senator in Fargo season 4, and Toledo in 2020 awards contender Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He previously worked with Ma Rainey star Viola Davis on her crime drama series How to Get Away with Murder, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance.

Luke Roberts

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

What else has Luke Roberts been in? Roberts is best known for his starring role as Woodes Rogers in the last two seasons of pirate drama Black Sails. His other television characters include Joseph Byrne in Holby City, Harry Norris in Wolf Hall, and Ser Arthur Dayne in Game of Thrones.

Episode 4: The Outside

Kate Micucci plays Stacy Chapman

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Kate Micucci been in? Micucci is best known for her comedy work, comprising one half of musical double act Garfunkel and Oates, and bagging recurring roles in US sitcoms Scrubs, Raising Hope and The Big Bang Theory. She has also voiced crime solver Velma Dinkley in various Scooby Doo television shows and direct-to-DVD movies.

Martin Starr plays Keith Chapman

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Martin Starr been in? Starr broke out in the short-lived yet influential US sitcom Freaks and Geeks, but achieved greater commercial success in HBO's Silicon Valley. Since then, he has moved onto the MCU role of teacher Roger Harrington, seen in The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Far From Home and its sequel No Way Home. Earlier this year, he appeared in Sylvester Stallone film Samaritan, which debuted on Prime Video.

Dan Stevens

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline

What else has Dan Stevens been in? After breaking out in the cast of ITV's Downton Abbey, Stevens made the jump to movies with roles in action flick The Guest, Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest. He also played troubled mutant David Haller in the Marvel series Legion and John Dean in political thriller Gaslit.

Episode 5: Pickman's Model

Ben Barnes plays Thurber

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Ben Barnes been in? Barnes has enjoyed roles in some major television shows, portraying Jigsaw in Marvel's The Punisher, Logan Delos in sci-fi drama Westworld, and The Darkling in recent fantasy hit Shadow and Bone. On the big screen, he played Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia film series.

Crispin Glover

Rich Fury/Getty Images

What else has Crispin Glover been in? Glover played Mr World in Neil Gaiman television series American Gods. He is also known for his roles in blockbusters Back to the Future, Twister and Charlie's Angels.

Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House

Rupert Grint plays Walter Gilman

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Rupert Grint been in? Of course, Grint will be best known to viewers as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. However, since the original saga concluded, he has taken on other roles in the likes of Sky comedy Sick Note, Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders, and M Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ horror Servant.

Ismael Cruz Córdova

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

What else has has Ismael Cruz Córdova been in? Córdova recently shot to international stardom in the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, where he plays warrior Elf Arondir. Previously, he had appeared in HBO drama The Undoing and Star Wars series The Mandalorian, where he was unrecognisable as villainous Twi'lek Qin.

DJ Qualls

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for AMC

What else has DJ Qualls been in? Qualls has had recurring roles in Supernatural, Z Nation, The Man in the High Castle and Fargo. He is also known for his supporting role in acclaimed music biopic Hustle & Flow.

Nia Vardalos

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

What else has Nia Vardalos been in? Vardalos is best known for playing the role of Toula Portokalos in celebrated 2002 romcom My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel. A third film is on the way.

Gaby Moreno

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

What else has Gaby Moreno been in? Moreno is best known for her music career, with several studio albums and a Grammy nomination to her name. However, she has also ventured into acting before, with a voice role in animated series Elena of Avalor and a cameo in Prime Video's Undone.

Episode 7: The Viewing

Peter Weller plays Lassiter

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Peter Weller been in? Weller rose to stardom in the 1980s after taking the lead roles in action classic RoboCop and cult favourite sci-fi film The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai. His more recent projects include 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness and crime drama Sons of Anarchy.

Eric André

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

What else has Eric André been in? Viewers of Adult Swim will know André from his outrageous and surreal chat parody The Eric André Show (streaming on All4), which helped pave the way for his appearances in Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5. He also starred in acclaimed sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and lent his voice to 2019's The Lion King remake as well as fellow animated hits Sing 2 and Disenchantment.

Charlyne Yi

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

What else has Charlyne Yi been in? Yi is known for their voice roles of Ruby in animated series Steven Universe, Pennywhistle in Trolls World Tour, and Abbey in The Mitchells vs The Machines. Their live-action projects include Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe and fantasy drama Lucifer.

Steve Agee

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What else has Steve Agee been in? Recently, Agee has joined the DC Extended Universe in the role of government agent John Economos, who debuted in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and returned for streaming spin-off Peacemaker. Previously, he had appeared in Gunn-produced horror flick Brightburn and sitcom Superstore.

Michael Therriault plays Targ Reinhard

Ken Woroner/Netflix

What else has Michael Therriault been in? Therriault played Gordie Shaw in Netflix fantasy series Locke & Key and starred as Nathan Cross in the recent television reboot of the Chucky franchise. His other projects include teen period piece Reign as well as sci-fi dramas Heroes Reborn and The Girlfriend Experience.

Sofia Boutella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What else has Sofia Boutella been in? Boutella made an impressive debut to the world of blockbuster entertainment, with back-to-back roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond, Atomic Blonde and 2017's The Mummy. Her upcoming projects include BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes and Zack Snyder film Rebel Moon.

Saad Siddiqui

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

What else has Saad Siddiqui been in? Siddiqui is best known for his recurring role in Canadian crime drama Coroner. He has also appeared in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Netflix's October Faction and Paramount's Star Trek: Discovery.

Episode 8: The Murmuring

Andrew Lincoln plays Edgar Bradley

Netflix

What else has Andrew Lincoln been in? Lincoln became an international star after bagging the role of Rick Grimes on zombie drama The Walking Dead, which he is expected to reprise soon in a long-gestating spin-off. His other credits include This Life, Teachers and Love, Actually.

Essie Davis

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

What else has Essie Davis been in? Davis earned acclaim for her 2014 horror film The Babadook and reunites with its director, Jennifer Kent, for Cabinet of Curiosities episode The Murmuring. Her television projects include Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Lambs of God and Game of Thrones, where she played Lady Crane.

Hannah Galway

David Lee/Netflix

What else has Hannah Galway been in? Galway has previously appeared in streaming dramas Under the Banner of Heaven and Sex/Life.

Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix on Tuesday 25th October 2022. New episodes daily. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

