But where to begin? We've broken down the two easiest ways of getting hooked into Stargate, by following either the order of release or the chronological timeline of the universe - plus, scroll down to find out where you can watch each release.

How to watch Stargate in release order

Here's how to watch Stargate in release order:

Stargate (1994 film) Stargate SG-1 (1997 series) Stargate: Infinity* (2002 series) Stargate: Atlantis (2004 series) Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008 film) Stargate: Continuum (2008 film) Stargate: Universe (2009 series) Stargate Origins (2018 series)

*Stargate: Infinity was a short-lived animated series that isn't classed as official canon, but avid fans of the franchise may still enjoy the stories it has to offer.

Stargate: Atlantis full cast.

Stargate kicked off in 1994, with the cult favourite sci-fi movie of the same name, starring screen icons Kurt Russell (Fast & Furious) and James Spader (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

A few years later, the series moved into the television space with Stargate SG-1 which proved to be a huge hit, running for almost a decade and spawning more than 200 episodes.

Atlantis came on the air during the same time, which causes some debate among fans over the correct chronological order to watch the series (see next section), while Universe is the most recent full-length Stargate series.

The franchise did make a brief return in 2018 in the form of Stargate Origins, a web show comprised of 10-minute instalments, which was later compiled into a feature-length version.

How to watch Stargate in chronological order

Stargate SG-1 (Netflix) SEAC

If you want to attempt Stargate in the chronological order, things are a little more complicated – as is often the case with sprawling sci-fi sagas!

You should try the below order:

Stargate (1994 film) Stargate Origins Stargate: SG-1 (Seasons 1-7) Stargate: SG-1 (Seasons 8-10) and Stargate: Atlantis (Seasons 1-3) Stargate: The Ark of Truth Stargate: Continuum Stargate: Atlantis (Seasons 4-5) Stargate: Universe

The original film still leads the pack as the ultimate introduction to the franchise, but afterwards, Stargate: Origins is the next instalment in the chronology.

Set roughly 10 years after the film, it explores the early years of fan favourite side character Catherine Langford, but is by no means an essential watch – especially given its generally negative reviews.

Instead, you may wish to jump straight into the beloved television series, Stargate: SG-1, but be sure to hit the brakes when you reach the end of season seven.

Now here's where it gets complicated. Seasons eight to ten of Stargate: SG-1 and the first three seasons of Stargate: Atlantis were on TV at the same time, which has caused some confusion over the "correct" order to watch them in.

Some fans opt for alternating between SG-1 and Atlantis episodes in the same way they aired on television, as this allows you to view every reference and crossover in context.

But of course, this isn't particularly convenient and some fans would argue it isn't necessary either, with an alternative suggestion being to swap shows after finishing a season (i.e. season eight of SG-1, followed by season one of Atlantis, and then back to SG-1 for season nine, etc).

Feature-length Stargate outings The Ark of Truth and Continuum offer a nice interlude after all that juggling, essentially wrapping up the SG-1 era.

Then, you can dive into the final two seasons of Atlantis and move on to the short-lived follow-up series Stargate: Universe, which ran for two seasons starring Robert Carlyle (COBRA). The show was eventually concluded in the form of a comic book.

How to watch Stargate in the UK

Various Stargate films and series are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with an MGM subscription.

Stargate (1994 film) - Prime Video with an MGM subscription Stargate SG-1 (1997 series) - Prime Video with an MGM subscription Stargate: Infinity* (2002 series) - Prime Video with an MGM subscription Stargate: Atlantis (2004 series) - Prime Video with an MGM subscription Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008 film) - Prime Video (without MGM subscription) Stargate: Continuum (2008 film) - available to rent or buy on Prime Video Stargate: Universe (2009 series) - available on Prime Video with an MGM subscription Stargate Origins (2018 series) - available to rent or buy on Prime Video

