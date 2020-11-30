How to watch Stargate: SG1 in the UK

Stargate SG-1 has boasted a sizeable cult fanbase for decades, but the sci-fi series might win over some new admirers as it becomes available to stream more widely.

Advertisement

While fans have previously had the option to find the show on MGM’s Prime Video channel, SG-1 now available on Netflix, but sadly only to US customers. But don’t fear, there are still ways to watch the series in the UK.

Part of the sprawling Stargate franchise, which consists of several other television shows as well as the 1994 film, SG-1 is the perfect choice for sci-fi fans looking for some pandemic escapism.

If you want to watch Stargate in order then check out our watch guide before you jump in; if not, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch SG-1 in the UK.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Stargate: SG-1 in the UK

If you’re in the UK, all 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 are available to watch on Sky Go and to buy on iTunes and Amazon.

Stargate locked! The classic sci-fi series Stargate: SG1 is coming to Netflix on December 1st. pic.twitter.com/NLfNKiRG79 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 24, 2020

What is Stargate: SG-1 about?

SG-1 follows a team of military officers who travel from present day Colorado to distant planets through a mysterious portal known as a Stargate.

The team are tasked with seeking out advanced alien technology and allies to defend Earth from parasitic aliens that threaten the survival of humankind.

Who is in the cast of Stargate: SG-1?

Richard Dean Anderson (MacGyver) leads the cast of Stargate: SG-1 as US Air Force colonel Jonathan ‘Jack’ O’Neill, a character who leads Stargate Command and was introduced in the original film (played then by Kurt Russell).

Another returning character from the first Stargate film is Egyptologist Daniel Jackson, initially played by James Spader but portrayed by Michael Shanks (Virgin River) throughout SG-1’s 10-season run.

Rounding out the original main cast is Amanda Tapping (Supernatural) as astrophysicist Sam Carter, Christopher Judge (God of War) as alien warrior Teal’c, and Don S Davis (Twin Peaks) as Air Force Major General George Hammond.

Joining the show in later seasons as series regulars are Corin Nemec as Jonas Quinn, Ben Browder as Cameron Mitchell, Beau Bridges as Hank Landry and Claudia Black as Vala Mal Doran.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.