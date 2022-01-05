Sing 2: release date, cast and trailer for animated sequel

“And I swear to God, we turned out for the first record session a few months later, and I remember he was quite nervous but he was brilliant,” Jennings recently explained to Deadline. “And he played the part so well, and I was so happy. I said, ‘oh, you did it, nailed it. We’ve got all those things up.’ ‘Perfect,’ he goes, ‘by the way…’ And he pulled his phone out of his pocket goes, ‘I wrote that song.’ And I was like, ‘what?’ He goes, ‘yeah, here it is.’ And he started playing it straight off his phone, and I had a moment of horror, which was like, if I don’t like this song, how am I gonna tell Bono? It’s like, that could be the worst moment ever after we just had this great session.”

Jennings has revealed that, after a lengthy phone discussion about his character, Bono was so inspired by his character that he wrote a new song Your Song Saved My Life, which not only impacted the ending of Sing 2, but has also been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars.

The animated movie picks up where the first movie left off, with Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) planning to debut a new show in Redshore City. This time, Buster’s troupe lands the gig by promising to enlist a superstar, Clay Calloway, who is voiced by U2 singer Bono.

Following the hit 2016 original Sing movie, it’s hardly surprising that a Sing 2 from the creators of Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets will soon be landing in UK cinemas.

He continued: “But I was overcome quite honestly, I was very emotional listening to it with him because not only was this song beautiful… I really love this song, even if it wasn’t in our movie. It’s a beautiful song and it absolutely was the entire ending of the movie being handed to me on a plate. It was so perfect, that for me is one of the highlights of my entire career, because it was just, sort of beautiful in every sense and I was on cloud nine.”

Universal Pictures

The film’s score is once again provided by Joby Talbot, whose musical composition work has included movies, TV, pop, dance and opera. The soundtrack is rounded out by some modern music, including tracks by Billie Eilish, Sir Elton John and Shawn Mendes.

Meanwhile, the animated film been written and directed by Garth Jennings, who is best known for his quirky music videos such as Blur’s Coffee and TV and Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now.

If you’re looking for some animated enchantment in 2022, read on for all you need to know about Sing 2.

Sing 2 release date UK

Those of us in the UK can watch the film from 28th January 2022.

Those in North America got to enjoy Sing 2 earlier on 22nd December 2021.

Sing 2 cast

This is one clearly star-studded line-up! We’ve listed them in official poster order, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide whether they’ve been placed in the correct order of prominence.

Buster Moon played by Matthew McConaughey

Rosita played by Reese Witherspoon

Ash played by Scarlett Johansson

Johnny played by Taron Egerton

Meena played by Tori Kelly

Gunter played by Nick Kroll

Jimmy Crystal played by Bobby Cannavale

Porsha played by Halsey

Alfonso played by Pharrell Williams

Nooshy played by Letitia Wright

Darius played by Eric Andre

Suki played by Chelsea Peretti

Clay Calloway played by Bono

Sing 2 digital release date – is it coming to Disney Plus?

Illumination

No, both Sing movies were produced by Illumination, which is a direct competitor to Disney, and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Since Sing 2 isn’t a Disney movie, it seems unlikely that it will arrive on Disney Plus any time soon in the US.

Internationally, some titles that haven’t been produced by Disney have been known to arrive on the streaming service, including both Paddington movies.

However, Disney is yet to strike any deals with Illumination/ Universal Pictures for any of the Sing movies in the UK either.

But never fear, for after the movie’s theatrical run, fans will be able to stream Sing 2 on digital platforms such as iTunes, YouTube, Google Play from the comfort of their own homes.

A digital release date is yet to be confirmed and viewers will have to stay tuned for more information on this front.

Universal movies have previously been released on digital platforms around 17 days after their theatrical run, but in some cases – as with the recent Universal movie Dear Evan Hansen and No Time To Die – the digital release date has been about one month after landing in cinemas.

Sing 2 trailer

The first Sing 2 trailer arrived in June 2021 and showed off some of the songs we can look forward to, as well as teasing the main storyline.

Sing 2 also has a second trailer, staying on-brand and being equally charming.

Sing 2 plot

Buster Moon is ever the positive koala bear. He hopes to create a spectacular new stage show at the swanky Crystal Tower Theater, along with his supporting cast. But when it looks like this dream is over, there’s some fresh hope after Buster name-drops big-time past-era rock star, Clay Calloway. Mr Crystal, the mogul wolf who pulls the strings at the venue, holds him to it.

But Calloway the lion now lives the life of a hermit at his sprawling manor. Will he be able to overcome his past demons to perform for the show?

When is Sing 2 coming out on DVD and Blu-ray?

The DVD and Blu-ray release date for Sing 2 is yet to be announced, meaning fans aren’t able to get their hands on one yet.

Universal Pictures movie F9 took just over two weeks to come out on DVD, while The Boss Baby: Family Business took about three months, so it’s difficult to predict a DVD release date for Sing 2, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest information.

Sing 2 arrives in cinemas on 28th January 2022.