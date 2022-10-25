The new anthology series, which sees the Academy Award-winning filmmaker introduce a series of terrifying short stories, is being spread across four days leading into the Halloween weekend.

Netflix made a name for itself with the once-revolutionary binge watch model, but the streamer has been shaking things up with its more recent projects, including Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities .

That means horror fans will have plenty to be excited about as the spookiest event on the calendar approaches, with each episode featuring a noteworthy director and a big name guest star.

If you're itching to set your sights on the next instalment in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, look no further than here for your guide to the release schedule.

When is Cabinet of Curiosities episode 3 released?

Cabinet of Curiosities episodes three and four will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 26th October 2022, followed by two more episodes every day until Friday.

As is standard for Netflix, new episodes will become available to stream at 8am on the day of release.

Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule

Guillermo del Toro in Cabinet of Curiosities Netflix

Here's your full overview of the Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule, allowing you to mark your calendars for the episodes that have you most intrigued:

Cabinet of Curiosities episode 1 - Lot 36 - Tuesday 25th October 2022 (out now) Cabinet of Curiosities episode 2 - Graveyard Rats - Tuesday 25th October 2022 (out now) Cabinet of Curiosities episode 3 - The Autopsy - Wednesday 26th October 2022 Cabinet of Curiosities episode 4 - The Outside - Wednesday 26th October 2022 Cabinet of Curiosities episode 5 - Pickman's Model - Thursday 27th October 2022 Cabinet of Curiosities episode 6 - Dreams in the Witch House - Thursday 27th October 2022 Cabinet of Curiosities episode 7 - The Viewing - Friday 28th October 2022 Cabinet of Curiosities episode 8 - The Murmuring - Friday 28th October 2022

Cabinet of Curiosities episode guide

Each episode of Cabinet of Curiosities tells a different self-contained story, so you can actually watch the show in any order you like once all episodes are available.

Netflix are keeping plot details about each episode secret until release, but you can find a brief synopsis for the two entries we've had so far as well as an overview of the Cabinet of Curiosities cast below.

Lot 36

Synopsis: A racist and jaded loner makes money by purchasing abandoned storage units. However, in lot 36, he finds something more valuable – and dangerous – than he could ever have imagined.

Starring: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle).

Graveyard Rats

Synopsis: A thief finds himself in a huge amount of debt when bodies start disappearing from the graveyard he targets. The suspects: a horde of rats living in tunnels under the ground.

Starring: David Hewlett (The Shape of Water).

David Hewlett as Masson in “Graveyard Rats” episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Ken Woroner/Netflix

The Autopsy

Starring: F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom).

The Outside

Starring: Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Martin Starr (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Dan Stevens (Gaslit).

Pickman’s Model

Starring: Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (Back to the Future), and Oriana Leman (Locke & Key).

Dreams in the Witch House

Starring: Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Rings of Power), DJ Qualls (Turning Point), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy).

The Viewing

Starring: Peter Weller (RoboCop), Eric André (The Eric André Show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Locke & Key) and Saad Siddiqui (October Faction).

The Murmuring

Starring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life).

Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix on Tuesday 25th October 2022. New episodes daily. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

