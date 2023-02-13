Following Sunday's dumping, the show's infamous twist Casa Amor returned with the girls heading off to the secret villa.

The moment we've all been waiting for finally happened on Love Island last night.

We got to see the first set of Casa Amor 2023 contestants, as new boys Ryan, Maxwell, Kain, Frankie, Bayley and Martin joined the girls.

The Casa Amor girls are expected to make their debut tonight (Monday 13th February) with the main villa boys now aware of the twist.

Episode 28 continued with Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga discussing their issues, after she compared him to her ex.

Shaq couldn't quite shake the comment and chatted to Will Young about it. Meanwhile, Tanya sat down with Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.

The next day, Shaq and Tanya finally put their tiff to bed, as he admitted he didn't like the comment and would usually not pursue someone who would say that. Shaq then told Tanya that he'd try to be a "better man" for her - aww.

Shaq and Tanya on Love Island. ITV

Over by the pool, Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan chatted about Friday's dumping, which saw them in the bottom three alongside Samie and Tom, and Ellie Spence and Jordan Odofin, who were eventually dumped.

Olivia struggled to understand how Claudia Fogarty and Casey O'Gorman, who had only been coupled up a few days, were saved but her and Kai weren't. At which point, Kai said he was probably the "least liked" in the villa after being in the bottom three three times.

The mood in the villa was much better for Will and Jessie Wynter, and Casey and Claudia, who all enjoyed a breakfast together as they chatted about the public vote.

That evening, the girls were getting ready when Samie received a text.

"Girls, shush, keep it quiet. It’s time for you to sneak out of the villa as you are off on a girly getaway, grab any essentials and please leave the villa immediately #MakeABreakForIt #CasaAmor," Samie read.

Grabbing what they could, the girls snuck out of the villa. And it didn't take long for the boys to notice they'd gone, as Shaq went to tell the others.

Over at Casa Amor, the girls were getting used to their new gigs. Tanya then told the girls Shaq could not turn after apologising to her, while Olivia admitted that she wasn't completely against coupling up with a new guy.

All dressed up, the girls sat down to welcome the new boys - one of whom warned that "no couples are safe".

