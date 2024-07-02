Amazon creates new 18-22 membership deal days before Prime Day
With less than two weeks to go to Amazon Prime Day 2024, the retailer is offering all 18-22-year-olds a Prime membership for half the price.
With Amazon's annual sales event, Prime Day, just around the corner, the retailer is throwing out deals left, right and centre.
The latest offer for UK shoppers is possibly the best yet with Amazon offering anyone aged between 18 and 22 a six-month free trial of Prime.
How to get Amazon Prime for half price
To get the new Amazon Prime deal, you simply have to verify that you are aged between 18 and 22 on the Amazon website. To do this, you submit a copy of your driving licence or passport.
Once that stage is done, you add a payment method and sign up. You need to add a payment option because while the membership is free for six months, it will automatically renew to £4.49 a month if you don't cancel it before then.
It's worth noting that this £4.49 price is still 50% off the standard price of Amazon Prime but we appreciate not everyone wants to be paying out for another subscription so bear this in mind.
What are the benefits of an Amazon Prime 18-22 membership?
When you sign up to Amazon Prime, you get a number of benefits, these include:
- Access to Prime Day and other exclusive member deals
- Premium delivery
- Access to Amazon Prime Video
- Access to music and podcasts (ad-free) with Amazon Music Prime
- Free delivery on your favourite restaurants with a Deliveroo Plus Silver subscription, at no additional cost for a year
- Free delivery for HelloFresh recipe boxes for 1 year
- Discounted tickets at ODEON cinemas (Get two cinema tickets for £10 each month)
- Free games through Prime Gaming
- 10% off thousands of textbooks
- Access to eBooks and magazines with Prime Reading
- 5% off travel with National Express
- 10% off shopping with Amazon Fresh
- Unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB for video with Amazon Photos
