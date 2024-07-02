Sign up to Amazon Prime for half the price

Looking for more information on Amazon Prime? Take a look at our guide to when does Amazon Prime Day start for advice on how to get the most from the annual sales event.

How to get Amazon Prime for half price

To get the new Amazon Prime deal, you simply have to verify that you are aged between 18 and 22 on the Amazon website. To do this, you submit a copy of your driving licence or passport.

More like this

Once that stage is done, you add a payment method and sign up. You need to add a payment option because while the membership is free for six months, it will automatically renew to £4.49 a month if you don't cancel it before then.

It's worth noting that this £4.49 price is still 50% off the standard price of Amazon Prime but we appreciate not everyone wants to be paying out for another subscription so bear this in mind.

Sign up to Amazon Prime for half the price

What are the benefits of an Amazon Prime 18-22 membership?

When you sign up to Amazon Prime, you get a number of benefits, these include:

Access to Prime Day and other exclusive member deals

Premium delivery

Access to Amazon Prime Video

Access to music and podcasts (ad-free) with Amazon Music Prime

Free delivery on your favourite restaurants with a Deliveroo Plus Silver subscription, at no additional cost for a year

Free delivery for HelloFresh recipe boxes for 1 year

Discounted tickets at ODEON cinemas (Get two cinema tickets for £10 each month)

Free games through Prime Gaming

10% off thousands of textbooks

Access to eBooks and magazines with Prime Reading

5% off travel with National Express

10% off shopping with Amazon Fresh

Unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB for video with Amazon Photos

Sign up to Amazon Prime for half the price

Advertisement

We have our shopping experts scouting the internet for the best offers around. Here are the latest Nintendo Switch offers and PS5 deals available in the UK right now.