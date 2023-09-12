One ship part repairs four per cent of your ship’s hull/s for 10 seconds, as the game puts it, so you will want to track them down as often as possible and stockpile them within your ship’s cargo hold.

These items do have a mass of 10.00 each, so you won’t be able to carry too many of them while out and about.

Read on to find out how to get more Starfield ship parts. Discover where to buy and find them below.

New Atlantis in Starfield. Bethesda

How to get ship parts in Starfield explained

You can get ship parts in Starfield in a variety of different ways, including buying them from vendors, finding them when looting storage containers, and destroying enemy ships in dogfights.

Here is how to get ship parts in Starfield:

Where to buy Starfield ship parts

You should be able to buy ship parts from plenty of different vendors and shops. If a vendor is selling them, you should see them at or near the top of their list of goods due to their 10.00 mass.

There are several known locations where you can buy ship parts:

Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis

in New Atlantis Newill’s Goods in Neon

in Neon Shepherd’s General Store in Akila

in Akila Sieghart’s Outfitters in Neon

in Neon Trade Authority kiosks

Trade Authority merchant ships

Trade Authority shops

UC Distribution Center in New Atlantis

in New Atlantis UC Exchange in Cydonia

You may well find other vendors selling ship parts, too – it’s always worth a check if you’re low on them!

Where to find ship parts in Starfield

Aside from buying ship parts from vendors, you can also find and loot ship parts while exploring. Who knows? You might randomly happen across some ship parts in lootable storage containers.

You can find ship parts in storage containers while out and about, so it’s always worth checking in on every chest you come across – if you’ve not already been doing so.

You can loot ship parts from destroyed ships, too. Destroyed ships won’t always drop ship parts but you should take a look regardless. Crimson Fleet ships are quite likely to drop them.

When you save a friendly faction ship from a dogfight, you can request “some extra repair parts”. This is the most likely way you can get hold of more ship parts for free as most ships you save will agree to give you some.

That’s all there is to know about ship parts in Starfield. Now get out there and repair your ship (you can also pay to do this by talking to a Ship Services Technician at a docking bay in a city or in the Ship Services building).

