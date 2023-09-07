Your spaceship has much bigger and deeper pockets to chuck stuff into, but if you do have some naughty contraband on you, you’ll need to make sure you have shielded cargo.

We have a handy dandy guide on Starfield storage in general, too, if you need even more trunk for your junk.

It’s worth noting that you can store a great deal more at your outposts and can access everything at once if you set up cargo links between them.

There’s also the tried and true Bethesda method of dumping everything on your companions - but even they have their limits.

How to store items in your Starfield ship explained

On the left-hand side of your ship’s cockpit, you will see a terminal which brings up the cargo menu when you interact with it. From here, you can decant or take stuff from your ship as you see fit.

There is a limit, however, and you may have to increase your ship's cargo in the ship builder if you really can’t bring yourself to part with your digital detritus, much to the chagrin of Marie Kondo.

As we alluded to earlier, shielded cargo allows you to place contraband items in your cargo hold to ensure United Colonies scanners don’t detect anything.

You can also flip between your inventory and cargo hold when talking to a vendor, meaning you don’t have to take everything you wish to sell with you ,if you do muster the courage to get rid of some of your worldly (universally?) possessions.

