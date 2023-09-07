If you’ve not been to the massive mega-city before, though, it can be a little tricky to find without any quest markers showing you the way.

Fortunately, we’ve been frequenting the colossal city that’s home to the Constellation Lodge since before the game came out, so we know exactly where it is and how to get there.

Read on to find out how to get to New Atlantis in Starfield and where to find its location on the map.

Where is New Atlantis in Starfield?

New Atlantis is located on the planet Jemison within the Alpha Centauri System. Honestly, you can’t really miss it, as the game will take you there early on into your galactic adventure.

To help you further pinpoint its exact location, the Alpha Centauri System is nearby to the south of Sol on your starmap.

Given that the city is home to the Constellation faction and Lodge, you will be spending plenty of time in its sprawling futuristic streets. After you’ve been there once, you will know exactly where it is, that’s for sure.

There is plenty to do in the city, with new companions to find, side quests to complete, a Trade Authority to use and much, much more.

How to get to New Atlantis in Starfield

You should first go to New Atlantis after completing the tutorial and opening story mission One Small Step with robot buddy Vasco.

Once there, make sure to discover the four districts of the mega-city and the Constellation Lodge, as you will be able to fast travel to all five locations later on – which you will likely be doing quite a lot as the story progresses.

To manually land in New Atlantis, you need to head to the Alpha Centauri System, select Jemison and choose the landing point you wish to use. You will have to wait for a contraband scan to take place before entering, mind.

Following the opening of the game, you should have points of interest to land at on New Atlantis. Simply select one of them to land nearby. You cannot manually land your ship on the planet by flying it yourself, unfortunately.

That’s all there is to know about how to get to New Atlantis in Starfield. Now get out there and start completing some quests and making good use of all of its vendors.

