Home to megacorporations of dubious intent as well as psychedelic fish, and acting as a hive of scum and villainy in general, Neon is definitely the morally grey major city in Starfield.

While not quite on the level of Crimson Fleet’s headquarters The Key, it has its fair share of tricksters - so be sure to keep your wits about you.

There are plenty of interesting quests on Neon, too, and some players are saying that it’s actually a better starting place for new players than New Atlantis.

Where is Neon in Starfield?

Neon is on the water planet Volii Alpha in the Volii star system. Neon isn’t too far away from the Alpha Centauri system, home to planet Jemison where New Atlantis is, as it only requires a 22 Lightyear Jump to reach it

Being a water planet, there isn’t much else to do there besides Neon, but it certainly is visually striking to see the endless ocean lost in the mist below Starfield.

It reminds us of an aquatic Cloud City from Star Wars, only grimier - and slipping off the edge isn’t nearly as fatal, as your landing will be softened by the water below.

How to get to Neon in Starfield

You don’t need any new fancy ship to make it to Neon, as the Frontier Barrett gives you is more than capable of making the Lightyear Jump.

To find Neon, open up your star map and move your cursor to the right, past Olympus and then a little down, and you’ll find the Volii star system.

There are quite a few moons and planets here, but it is Volii Alpha we are after today. It's well worth scanning the other planets, though, to find any good resources or secrets awaiting you.

Select Volii Alpha and land at Neon and you will find yourself on the landing platform with the city lying ahead awaiting you.

