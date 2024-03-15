So, when can you start using this Minecraft weapon? And is it any good?

Keep on reading for all the key details on the Minecraft Mace. (Not to be confused with Mace Windu, who you'll find in the newly released Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection.)

When is the Mace coming to Minecraft?

The Mace is available right now for PC and console players of Minecraft.

For Java players on PC, it's available in the latest Snapshot. And for Bedrock players on console, it's available via Minecraft Preview.

Players using any of the other editions of Minecraft — or players that don't want to faff around with Snapshots or Previews — will have to wait until the big Minecraft 1.21 update launches across the board.

The Minecraft 1.21 release date isn't confirmed yet, but June 2024 seems to be a common guess among fans online. Hopefully, you shouldn't have to wait too long for the Mace then!

How to get the Mace in Minecraft

To get the Mace in Minecraft, players first need to have the right version of the game installed.

On the Java version for PC, players need to install Minecraft Snapshot 24W11A.

The official Minecraft blog says, "To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable Snapshots in the 'Installations' tab."

Bedrock players on consoles need to have Minecraft Preview 1.20.80.22 installed before they can get the Mace.

Note that Minecraft Preview is actually a different app, and there's a big FAQ page about setting it up if you haven't already.

Once you're sure that you're playing the right version of Minecraft, getting the Mace is actually quite simple!

The official Minecraft website tells us that you can "craft this new weapon by combining a Breeze Rod with the Heavy Core".

Note that Heavy Core is "a new item you can find by unlocking Trial Chamber Vaults".

Once you've found some Heavy Core in a Trial Chamber Vault, combine it with a Breeze Rod and voilà — you've got yourself a Mace!

If you're struggling to find a Trial Chamber Vault, Reddit tells us that the /locate structure trial_chambers command should come in handy here.

You'll also need to have Experimental Features turned on and 1.21 enabled. And remember that Trial Chambers are underground!

Why should you get the Mace in Minecraft?

We think you should get the Mace in Minecraft because it adds a really fun new twist to combat. It's a heavy weapon, and that gives you a chance for some properly heavy damage.

Using the Mace's special smash attack while falling allows players to build up extra damage. The longer you fall, the harder you hit, and you'll also inflict a knockback effect.

One important note is that fall damage will only be negated if you land a smash attack on an enemy. If you fall from a great height and miss, you'll be in for a world of pain.

The Mace, like any other weapon, does have a durability limit. If yours gets damaged, you'll need to repair it at an Anvil using Breeze Rods.

We've even seen it said that if you fall from a big enough height, you'll be able to one-shot-kill bosses using the Mace's smash attack. And who wouldn't want to do that?

Whether you jump in now or wait for 1.21 to launch, we think you'll have a great time with the Mace. There might be some trial and error involved with that fall damage caveat, but it should be a lot of fun finding that sweet spot!

