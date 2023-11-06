Hopefully you don’t miss out on the Eleven skin, because we wouldn’t want you becoming more upset when you watch season 5 - as the final instalment is said to provide "lots of tears".

If you haven’t seen it, be sure to check out the Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer to get you hyped for a return to Hawkins.

You’ll also want to make sure you don’t miss out on the Fortnite Season OG schedule, which will see new loot and settings dropping each week of November.

How to get Fortnite Stranger Things Eleven outfit

To get the Fortnite Stranger Things Eleven outfit, you can buy it from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

There are three Eleven variants to choose from, with the standard Eleven outfit, a Hawkins Lab version and another Hawkins Lab variant with the cap on offer.

Also included is a wearable diorama of Chief Hopper’s cabin and an Upside Down version of it.

You can also get Steve Harrington’s baseball bat with nails through it and Eddie Munson’s spear as pickaxes.

Finally, there is the Telekinetic Power Breakfast Emote, which shows your Fortnite character clutching a box of Eggos and the waffles flying out of them and around you.

All these items can be had as part of a pack in the Item Shop for 2,500 V-Bucks.

When will the Fortnite Stranger Things Eleven outfit be removed?

The Fortnite Stranger Things Eleven outfit will be removed from the Item Shop at 12am on Tuesday 7th November 2023.

The items only became available at 12am on 6th November, meaning there is only a 24-hour window to collect your Stranger Things goodies - so don’t dilly dally too long!

