Fortnite Naruto skin: Release date, price, details & how to get skins

Fans of Epic Games’ iconic battle royale game, Fortnite, are used to major franchises crossing over into the game as there has already been a fair few ranging from Rick and Morty to Batman.

We may be enjoying all that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has to offer, but that doesn’t mean Fortnite will be taking it easy on the crossover front as we have yet another on the way – and this time it’s a very exciting one for fans of the anime character, Naruto.

With the crossover will come many new things to get stuck into, including a new skin, and we’ve been doing some hunting around the web to see what we can find out about it.

Read on to learn about the Fortnite Naruto crossover.

When is the Fortnite Naruto skin release date?

According to prolific Fortnite tweeter, Hyperx, we’ll be seeing the Fortnite Naruto launch very soon – as in next week!

Apparently, the Fortnite Naruto release date will take place on Tuesday, 16th November 2021, so there’s only a few days left until we get to experience all it has in store for us.

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)



Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02or — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2021

What is the Fortnite Naruto crossover?

Naruto Uzumaki is a well-known name with a lot of fans and he’s finally making an appearance in Fortnite. The anime character is one in a long line of characters that have been added to the hugely popular game since its launch and more seem to be included all the time.

Sometimes they’re in there as part of a promotion for an upcoming movie or TV show – yes, we would like some Spider-Man: No Way Home Fortnite content please – and sometimes they are just hugely popular characters that fans have been clamouring to have included.

As for what will be added along with the purchasable skin, look for a Creative Hub redesign, an NPC or two to be found wandering the map, and a new weapon that we are waiting to learn more about. As soon as we learn anything more concrete, we’ll let you know!

How to get the Fortnite Naruto skin

Once the crossover event is up and running, the Fortnite Naruto skin will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop just like every other skin that gets added to the game – so you’ll just need to head into that in-game store to buy it. But how much will the Fortnite Naruto skin cost?

How much is the Fortnite Naruto skin?

Welcome to speculation city as we currently do not have the Fortnite Naruto skin price to tell you, but we can hazard a guess.

Based on past events and how much skins have cost, be ready to shell out between 1,200 – 2,200 V-bucks for the skin, and we would be very surprised if it were any pricier than that.

