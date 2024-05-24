We could be seeing a Lethal Company skin and emote in Fortnite soon.

With Fallout now in the game following the Chapter 5 Season 3 update, Fortnite fans are living the life right now. Update day is always a good day.

Read on to find out if a Fortnite Lethal Company crossover is going to happen and to see where the rumours are coming from.

Why are people talking about Lethal Company coming to Fortnite?

The internet is awash with people talking about Lethal Company coming to Fortnite because reliable Fortnite leakers/dataminers on X (formerly known as Twitter) have unearthed what looks like a Lethal Company skin and emote.

HYPEX posted an image of the Lethal Company skin in Fortnite, with accompanying accessories including what looks like a Stop Sign pickaxe and gas canister back bling. Check it out:

ShiinaBR, meanwhile, has leaked the Lethal Company x Fortnite 'Company Jig' emote, which you can check out below:

Both HYPEX and ShiinaBR are reliable leakers on X, so it’s relatively safe to say that Lethal Company is coming to Fortnite. When is the crossover skin and emote being added to the game? Read on for our thoughts.

When could Lethal Company come to Fortnite?

The Lethal Company skin and emote should be coming to Fortnite sometime in Chapter 5 Season 3. This is based on ShiinaBR’s post on X revealing the 'Company Jig' emote, which says "introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3".

ShiinaBR’s X post can be seen in the section above. Check out the text in the bottom-left corner of the video. It reads: "Gaming Legends Series emote, 'Company Jig'. Met your quota? Time for a dance break. Part of The Company set. Introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3."

It looks as though the emote is included in The Company set, which should have in it the Company Jig emote, Lethal Company outfit, pickaxe and back bling. This should launch sometime in Chapter 5 Season 3.

We can’t be any more accurate in our guess than this. It is known that Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to end on 16th August 2024, so the Lethal Company set should be in Fortnite between now and then.

Presumably, the Lethal Company skin, emote and accessories will be available to purchase from the in-game Item Shop.

We’ll update this page as soon as we’re able if (it is still a leak/rumour, so nothing’s confirmed) and when the official Fortnite x Lethal Company details are revealed by Epic Games.

