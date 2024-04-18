Fallout 76 Atlantic City: How to access it explained
Mobsters, boardwalks and casinos lie in wait at Atlantic City.
The often shunned Fallout 76 has benefited from a resurgence in popularity of late, thanks to the huge success of Amazon’s TV adaptation of the post-apocalyptic game series.
It has left players seeking out some of the game’s various offerings, such as the Atlantic City expansion.
Fallout 76 is an online multiplayer game set before the events of other titles such as Fallout 3 and 4. It was released in 2018 to mixed reviews, with many critics and players highlighting its poor technical issues.
But a recent upturn in attention on the game has resulted in more than 43,000 concurrent people playing it, which is the highest it has been in four years, according to SteamDB.
So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at Fallout 76’s most recent expedition, Atlantic City.
What is Fallout 76: Atlantic City?
Fallout 76: Atlantic City is the most recent major update for the game, which initially launched in December 2023.
It was split into two parts, beginning with the Boardwalk Paradise expansion, which feels inspired by HBO’s mob epic Boardwalk Empire.
It boasted two main missions set in the new location of Atlantic City with different factions: one where you must rescue an accountant called Billy Beltbuckles and another where you partake in a killer game show.
The second part came in March this year, titled America’s Playground, which added extra missions and expanded upon the Atlantic City setting.
Is Fallout 76: Atlantic City free?
This will be music to the ears of Fallout fans, as the Atlantic City expansion is free to download if you already own a copy of Fallout 76.
Can you gamble in Fallout 76: Atlantic City?
Yes, you can gamble in Fallout 76: Atlantic City.
If you need a break from shooting at all of the weird beings floating around the boardwalk in Atlantic City, players who visit the decrepit Neapolitan Casino will be able to gamble away their caps collection on a variety of tables and machines.
These include Deal with the Devil, which is a slot machine and costs 100 caps to play, as well as a roulette table. A full list of all the games that can be interacted with in the casino is below:
- Deal with the Devil
- Dice Table
- Slot Machine
- Shot Machine x 2
- Honey Pot o’Gold Slot Machine
- Mechanical Derby
- Roulette
So, the promise of mobster-themed missions and a dank old casino has your interest piqued? Let’s take a look at how to find Atlantic City in Fallout 76.
How to access Fallout 76: Atlantic City explained
To travel to Atlantic City in Fallout 76, players must open their map and click on the vertibird image at the top right of the screen.
This then takes you to an expeditions menu, where you will see an option to travel to Atlantic City. There are multiple different locations within the city to travel to, including the casino-themed area.
If learning visually is more your thing, then Darth Xion has a simple video on how to navigate to the city below:
