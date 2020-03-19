And the latest player to join the streaming wars is…Disney! The House of Mouse has launched their own streaming service, Disney+, a platform promising a giant library of film and TV shows – including the best Fox, Marvel and Pixar titles.

Intending to rival the likes of giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney will be hoping to shake up the streaming market and amass a record number of subscribers.

But how much does Disney+ cost? And how does that price compare with other streaming services? Here’s all you need to know…

How much does Disney Plus cost in the UK?

A Disney+ subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year.

The service is currently charging US users $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

How much is Disney Plus a month?

Is Disney Plus cheaper for O2 customers?

Yes, members of the phone network can watch Disney+ cheaper. You get a six-month trial if you switch to O2 or upgrade your contract.

If you’re already a customer but not ready for an upgrade, you can add Disney+ to your current O2 plan for £5.99 a month and the network will take £2 a month off your bill. You can see more details here.

Is Disney Plus cheaper than Netflix?

The two services are equally priced. At least, on some levels.

At £5.99 per month, Disney+ is equal the cost of Netflix’s Basic Plan ($8 a month/£5.99 a month), but much cheaper than Netflix’s Standard Plan ($12.99/£8.99).

And while Netflix’s Standard Plan only allows users to stream from two devices simultaneously, Disney+ will let customers use four devices at once.

Disney+ also comes in cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month in the US and £7.99 in the UK. Though the price is the same for Amazon Prime’s video-only option, which is £5.99 a month – but doesn’t give you access to any of Amazon’s other services.

It’s not yet clear if Disney+ subscription price increases are on their way in the near future.

