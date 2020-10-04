Does The Walking Dead season 10’s ‘A Certain Doom’ still feel like a finale?

It’s fair to say that 2020 has not gone to plan for anyone. The Walking Dead was no exception with the main show, plus spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond all suffering delays and disruption to filming as a result of the pandemic. It was even more of a blow considering that season 10 of the flagship was already filmed before the virus hit, with post-production that still needed completing on the finale being what led to the delay.

Well, the wait is (finally) almost over – although ‘A Certain Doom’ is no longer technically the season finale following the surprise news that, post-pandemic, The Walking Dead season 10 has been extended by six episodes. (On top of that, we also found out that a super-sized season 11 will be the last– although a Carol and Daryl spin-off is on the way.)

But in the wake of all that’s happened, how does the 16th episode of season 10 fare, and does it still feel like the season-ender it was originally meant to be?

Well, yes, it does. In fact, ‘A Certain Doom’ feels not just like the culmination of this latest season, but of everything that the show has been building to since Rick Grimes’s exit midway through season nine.

As a reminder of where we left off, Alpha (Samantha Morton) has been killed as part of a plan by Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) which left an unstable Beta (Ryan Hurst) as the top dog. Wanting revenge, he gathered the Whisperer walker horde and headed straight to where most of our favourite characters were held up – things looked bleak.

And ‘A Certain Doom’ does a great job at tying that cliffhanger up, in truly tense scenes. We’ve seen from teaser footage that Daryl and co. will use the old ‘blend in with the herd’ trick, but that is only one part of their plan and it’s what happens next that proves to be one of the highlights of the episode – a surprising move that is as fun as it is clever.

AMC

We know that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is back too after a lengthy hiatus and while the returning favourite doesn’t get a massive amount of screen-time, her return is a welcome one and in her brief time on-screen, she delivers one of the standout moments of the entire 40 odd minutes.

The culmination of the Whisperer war, Maggie’s return – all of this feels like season finale material, but it’s actually a subplot in the episode that really gives it that season-ending feel. The side-quest of Eugene and friends heading off to meet his new friend Stephanie doesn’t get a massive focus, but what little we do get is substantial – and the last we see of them does give that next season setup feel, akin to when we first saw the prison back in the closing moments of season two.

So in every expected way this still feels like a perfect cap on season 10, and the notion that more episodes are coming does feel odd. Where we leave things, there’s not a huge amount that feels unfinished.

By the sounds of things, though, these “bonus” are going to be more standalone character-led stories – with showrunner Angela Kang hinting at “more anthology-like storytelling in some of them” – given that we know one of these episodes focuses on Maggie, this would seem like a good way to fill us in on what she has been up to.

Either way though, we’re left in an interesting place for what comes next – other than what we’ve already mentioned there are a couple of other threads left in an intriguing place and a surprise or two sure to get fans talking. So if you were worried that the unexpected season 10 extension means ‘A Certain Doom’ would just feel like any other episode – don’t. It may not be an official finale anymore but that is semantics – for all intent and purposes it is one, and a largely satisfying one at that.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 ‘A Certain Doom’ airs on Monday, 5th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK – check out what else is on with our TV Guide