Pep Guardiola's side experienced a ropey 2024/25 campaign by their lofty standards, but remain among the firm favourites to clinch this trophy in the United States to lift spirits around the club.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jérémy Doku and Savinho were all among the goals in their last outing against Juventus, while a slew of new signings have all made debuts during the tournament.

Al-Hilal, managed by new coach Simone Inzaghi, boast former City star João Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly and Rúben Neves among their ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Al-Hilal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Al-Hilal?

Man City v Al-Hilal will take place on Monday 30th June 2025, but for UK viewers it will go ahead in the early hours of Tuesday 1st July.

Man City v Al-Hilal kick-off time

Man City v Al-Hilal will kick off at 2am UK time in the early hours of Tuesday.

What TV channel is Man City v Al-Hilal on?

Man City v Al-Hilal will be shown live on 5.

23 of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Man City v Al-Hilal online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Man City v Al-Hilal on radio?

Yes – you can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

