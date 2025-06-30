Thankfully, you're in safe hands with regular highlights throughout the two weeks and a nightly show to keep you abreast of all the developments.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of all the ways to watch Wimbledon 2025 highlights.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 highlights

The BBC boasts extensive live coverage of Wimbledon throughout the day, but if you can't tune in all day long, fear not!

Today at Wimbledon is a nightly highlights show on BBC Two, bringing viewers all the big moments and developing storylines in an hour-long show.

Qasa Alom will present the show that was previously spearheaded by Clare Balding, who is now lead presenter after Sue Barker stepped down.

Coverage is available on BBC Two or on a range of devices via BBC iPlayer.

What time is Today at Wimbledon on?

Today at Wimbledon will air at 9pm on each day of the Championships from Monday 30th June onwards in the first week.

The schedule will change in the second week, with fewer matches meaning the highlights show will be broadcast at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.