Wimbledon 2025 highlights: What time is the daily BBC highlights show?
Your complete guide to Wimbledon highlights throughout the tournament in 2025.
Dare we say it? There is almost too much Wimbledon action to savour?
With up to 18 courts in action at once, keeping track of the comings and goings, the big moments and the low-key storylines can be a challenge to say the least.
Thankfully, you're in safe hands with regular highlights throughout the two weeks and a nightly show to keep you abreast of all the developments.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of all the ways to watch Wimbledon 2025 highlights.
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 highlights
The BBC boasts extensive live coverage of Wimbledon throughout the day, but if you can't tune in all day long, fear not!
Today at Wimbledon is a nightly highlights show on BBC Two, bringing viewers all the big moments and developing storylines in an hour-long show.
Qasa Alom will present the show that was previously spearheaded by Clare Balding, who is now lead presenter after Sue Barker stepped down.
Coverage is available on BBC Two or on a range of devices via BBC iPlayer.
What time is Today at Wimbledon on?
Today at Wimbledon will air at 9pm on each day of the Championships from Monday 30th June onwards in the first week.
The schedule will change in the second week, with fewer matches meaning the highlights show will be broadcast at 8pm.
