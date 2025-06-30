But this is not a two-horse race, with several others eyeing up a tilt at glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the five top-ranked teams going into Women's Euro 2025, according to the official FIFA World Rankings.

Women's Euro 2025 best teams ranked

5. France (World No. 10)

France have recently leapfrogged the Netherlands into the top 10, but that only goes to show how tricky their route to glory appears in 2025.

Les Bleus have been drawn alongside the Dutch, England and newcomers Wales in a stacked Group D being referred to as the Group of Death.

The general consensus around France is that they are a talented team with individual flashes of greatness, but have not proven themselves as winners on the continental or global stage.

France have failed to go beyond the semi-finals in any major tournament despite boasting the quality to have done so.

4. Sweden (World No. 6)

Historically strong, Sweden arrive at the Euros in good shape and flying slightly under the radar as pundits fawn over England and Spain.

The Swedes have advanced out of the group stages in 18 of their 20 World Cup and European Championship finals appearances.

They have never not reached the knockouts of a Euros competition and will relish their underdog status going into 2025.

Sweden were eliminated from Euro 2022 by England following a 4-0 thrashing in the semi-finals, but rebounded to finish third at the 2023 World Cup having been defeated by eventual champions Spain in the final four.

3. England (World No. 5)

Lauren Hemp in action for England. Getty

The reigning champions enter the competition feeling a little under the weather, not swaggering like the champions they are, following a spell of key retirements and iffy results since that day under the Wembley arch in 2022.

There's no doubt about it, England are a major force to be reckoned with in this tournament, but the veneer has been scuffed since winning Euro 2022.

Spain humbled the Lionesses in the World Cup and a smattering of defeats at the hands of elite teams since then have cast doubt over their ability to retain the crown.

They have slid down the world rankings slightly, but a strong showing in Switzerland would see them bounce back to the summit – or close to it.

2. Germany (World No. 3)

Germany may not be at their glittering golden best these days, but they are firmly among the contenders aiming for glory in 2025.

The Germans won eight of nine editions of this tournament between 1989 and 2013. They were the dominant force on the continent by some distance.

They have been forced to share Europe with rising nations such as England and Spain, but nobody overlooks the pedigree of Germany and their ability to grind out tournament victories.

They finished runners-up at Euro 2022, defeated by England in the final. Germany are fancied to push for the trophy in 2025 but face a tricky quarter-final clash, likely against England, France or the Netherlands, and would need to beat the best to become the best.

1. Spain (World No. 2)

Spain are a dynasty in the making. They are relatively new kids on the block having only reached three World Cups, the first in 2015, and four European Championships in their history.

They have been eliminated at the quarter-finals stage of the Euros in their last three appearances, but winning the 2023 World Cup was the moment Spain announced themselves as a major player on the scene.

Barcelona's women's side have gone from strength to strength honing a number of the finest players in the world for the national team.

Barca superstars Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas have claimed the last four Ballon d'Or Feminin awards between them, and fresh talent is being added to this special squad all of the time.

The only question mark is whether they can enter a tournament and win it under the weight of the 'favourites' tag.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.